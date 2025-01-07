Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan offer 20 lakh to families of 2 fans who died while returning from Game Changer event

Just a month after a fan died in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad, two fans who attended the pre-release event of Game Changer in Rajahmundry were killed in an accident while returning to Kakinada. Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan offered the families financial aid of ₹20 lakh. (Also Read: 2 fans die after attending Ram Charan-Pawan Kalyan's Game Changer event; producer donates ₹10 lakh) Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan at the pre-release event of Game Changer.

Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan offer financial support

Aarava Manikanta and Thokada Charan from Gaigolupadu in Kakinada attended the pre-release event of Game Changer held in Rajahmundry on Saturday night. While returning home, their bike was hit by a van, and they were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Saddened by their death, producer Dil Raju offered ₹5 lakh each to both families of the victims.

Ram, who plays the lead role in Game Changer, and his uncle, actor, deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan, attended the event. They also offered ₹10 lakh each to the families of the victims. Ram offered his condolences to the families and sent his team to meet them for additional support.

Pawan also posted about the incident on X (formerly Twitter), calling out the previous governance for neglecting the ADB road the fans died on. Offering condolences to the family, he also wrote about how he was worried about something like this happening at the event, asking everyone to reach home safely.

He also added, “On behalf of the Jana Sena Party, we will provide financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. I have made it clear to my office officials to make arrangements for adequate assistance from the government.”

Dil Raju offers condolences

Raju also spoke to the press about the incident on Monday, mentioning that Pawan was sceptical of them holding the event because he didn’t want anything untoward to happen. He claimed that he and Ram convinced him to attend it anyway, and while they took ample caution at the event, they were heartbroken something like this had occurred after it.

“It’s unfortunate when such incidents happen during such happy moments; it’s painful. I will support the families in any way I can, and I want to start by offering them ₹5 lakh each. My condolences to the families,” he said. Game Changer will be released in theatres on January 10.