Ram Charan talks about fatherhood, says he will reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face only on one condition

After RRR, Ram Charan is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Game Changer. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, the actor is now set to appear on NBK Season 4. The promo shows the actor, who became a father in 2023, revealing when he plans to show his daughter Klin Kaara’s face to the world. Ram Charan cites this condition for daughter Klin Kaara's face reveal.(Instagram)

The promo of the show opens with Nandamuri Balakrishna teasing audiences, describing the episode as "unpredictable" and "full of surprises." NBK surprises Ram Charan with a touching video of his daughter Klin Kaara’s birth, leaving the actor emotional. Ram Charan then shared how his daughter has been one of the greatest blessings, not only in his life but also for his father, Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan will reveal daughter's face only on this condition

He went on to talk about his life after becoming a father, sharing adorable stories about Klin Kaara and how she already keeps him on his toes. The conversation takes an interesting turn when Nandamuri Balakrishna asks the actor when he plans to reveal his daughter’s face. Ram Charan shared the condition under which he would reveal Klin Kaara's face, saying he’ll do so when she calls him "Nanna" (Dad).

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announced the pregnancy in December 2022, after being married for 11 years. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on June 20, 2023. They named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in a grand traditional ceremony.

Chiranjeevi took to X and wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

About Game Changer

Game Changer is a political action thriller directed by S Shankar, based on a script by Vivek and a story by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Ram Charan alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Sunil. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 10.