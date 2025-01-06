Ram Charan's Game Changer Tamil release in jeopardy due to Shankar's Indian 3? Here's what we know

A film that should’ve reminded the audience of Shankar’s legacy seems to have turned into a thorn in his side. His film Indian 3 with Kamal Haasan is pending to be shot and released, and it looks like the producers, Lyca Productions, are unhappy with him. This jeopardises his maiden Telugu film Game Changer’s release in Tamil Nadu. (Also Read: Shankar responds to Anurag Kashyap calling him ‘caterer’ for making Game Changer like Instagram Reel) Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Game Changer.

Game Changer Tamil release in jeopardy?

Even as Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and the rest of the team gear up for Game Changer’s release, Sun News reports that Lyca Productions has approached the Tamil Film Producers Council to stop the film's release there. Their complaint states that Shankar shouldn’t be allowed to release Game Changer in Tamil Nadu without completing Indian 3.

The film’s production faced significant delays since it went on-floors in 2019 due to Covid-19 and an accident on set resulting in the death of a crew member. While filming was completed by 2024, it was announced that a third part would also be released. Some portions of the film that also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are yet to be shot. Shankar also moved on to shooting Game Changer.

A source close to the Game Changer unit confirmed to Hindustan Times that the film was indeed facing issues in Tamil Nadu. However, they stated that the issue would be ‘sorted out by evening’. Lyca Productions is yet to release an official statement on the matter. Indian 2 did not receive favourable reviews and did not perform well at the box office.

Dil Raju hopes for a comeback

Producer Dil Raju spoke to the press on Monday about how he hoped Game Changer would perform well in both Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states, unlike his last bi-lingual film, Varisu with Vijay, which flopped in AP and Telangana. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakunthalam was also a disaster, while Vijay Deverakonda’s The Family Star struggled at the box office.

Game Changer, which is releasing in theatres on January 10, also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth in key roles. Karthik Subbaraj wrote the film's story. It remains to be seen if Raju can get the ‘comeback’ he dreams of and if the film’s release is cleared without a hitch in TN.