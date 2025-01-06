2 fans die after attending Ram Charan-Pawan Kalyan's Game Changer event; producer donates 10 lakh

A month after the death of an Allu Arjun fan during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, two Ram Charan fans have died after attending the pre-release event for his upcoming film Game Changer in Rajahmundry. Deputy CM of AP Pawan Kalyan also attended the event. The film's producer, Dil Raju, offered support to the victim's families with a donation of ₹10 lakh. (Also Read: Game Changer: Release date, cast, remuneration, story, everything you need to know about Ram Charan-Kiara Advani film) Pawan Kalyan was the chief guest at the pre-release event for Ram Charan's Game Changer.

What happened

Two fans, Arava Manikanta and Thokada Charan from Gaigolupadu in Kakinda, died on Saturday night after attending the pre-release event of Game Changer held in Rajamahendravaram. They attended the event with friends and were struck by a van travelling in the opposite direction while returning home by bike. They were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries, and the police have registered a case.

Dil Raju offers condolences

Dil Raju, one of the producers of Game Changer, spoke to the press on Monday and announced a donation of ₹10 lakh to the fans’ families. A post on the official X (formerly Twitter) of his production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, reads, “Producer #DilRaju garu announced ₹10 lakhs and assured support to the families of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident following the #GameChanger event. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones in this difficult time.”

Raju told the press, “It’s unfortunate when such incidents happen during such happy moments; it’s painful. I will support the families in any way I can, and I want to start by offering them ₹5 lakh each. My condolences to the families.” Incidentally, Pawan also mentioned at the incident that he was sceptical of agreeing to such a large event as he was worried about the fans' safety.

Game Changer will be released in theatres on January 10, and the film’s pre-release event in Rajahmundry was attended by numerous fans of both Ram and Pawan.