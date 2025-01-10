Illegal drone crashes firefighting aircraft's efforts with midair collision directly over Palisades Fire

A civilian drone severely impacted the firefighting operation over the Palisades Fire on Thursday after colliding with an aircraft and damaging its wing. The setback caused by the unauthorised drone not assigned to the operation resulted in a grounded Super Scooper plane, Quebec 1. The aircraft was fighting to put out the wildfire in the Los Angeles neighbourhood when the midair collision rendered it out of service. An aircraft flies over areas affected by the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, U.S. January 9, 2025. (REUTERS/Nathan Frandino)

Firefighting aircraft landed safely but is no longer in service

Although the aircraft eventually landed safely without subjecting those flying it to any injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration addressed how dangerous flying a drone near a wildfire. In a report, the officials explained, “When people fly drones near wildfires, fire response agencies often ground their aircraft to avoid the potential for a midair collision. Delaying airborne response poses a threat to firefighters on the ground, residents and property in nearby communities, and it can allow wildfires to grow larger.”

FAA launches investigation into the civilian drone flying over the Palisades Fire

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott reminded, “Flying a drone in the midst of firefighting efforts is a federal crime punishable by up to 12 months in prison or a fine of up to $75,000.”

Implementing Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs), the FAA cautioned, “All other aircraft, including drones, are prohibited from flying in TFRs unless they received authorisation.”

The drone issue came into focus hot on the heels of a person being taken into custody in connection to the Kenneth Fire in LA’s West Hills. NewsNation had previously reported that the LAPD launched an arson investigation at Victory Trailhead. Akin to authorities treating the spot as a crime scene, considering that is where the fire broke out, the FAA also affirmed that it would investigate the civilian drone flying illegally over the Palisades Fire.