LA fire: High-end Beverly Hills restaurant that hosts stars like Taylor Swift is offering free food to first responders

As Los Angeles continues to succumb to the devastating and “apocalyptic” wildfires in California, some high-end restaurants have offered respite to first responders by providing free meals. Although hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated amid the tragic blazes, emergency services personnel stayed behind to save as much as possible in their attempts to quell the deadly rampage of the wind-driven fires. Wolfgang Puck's Spago - located at 176 Canon Drive Beverly Hills, California - is providing first responders free meals through the weekend as Los Angeles wildfires continue to burn thousands of structures to the ground.(Photo: Love Beverly Hills)

According to TMZ, Spago, a posh Beverly Hills restaurant owned by chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, is reportedly giving away free food to those fighting the blazing fight throughout the weekend. The high-end establishment has often seen a plethora of celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Kanye West, dining at the place in addition to also hosting award show after-parties.

As of this month, Spago Beverly Hills was one of the hottest spots in LA where hosts of stars crashed after the 2025 Golden Globes. The flagship restaurant of the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group is located in the heart of Beverly Hills along Canon Drive. The world-renowned Austrian-born chef’s latest move now allows fire responders to dine like kings and get anything they want for the next few days as the restaurant will be covering for them.

In the wake of the fires, Wolfgang Puck previously shared a statement on social media, thanking the first responders for their efforts in fighting possibly the worst fire tragedies LA has seen. “To all affected by the Los Angeles fires, our hearts are with you. Thank you to the brave first responders for their courage and tireless efforts. Let kindness and unit guide us through this challenging time,” he wrote online.

Other updates on the Los Angeles wildfires

Additionally, LA’s The Abbey has also lent a helping hand to the emergency responders. Meanwhile, Commerce Casino and Hotel is reportedly giving the officials a $99 hotel rate. Uber is also playing its part in aiding the ongoing evacuations by offering free rides up to $40 to active evacuation centres using the code WILDFIRE25.

According to the Associated Press’ coverage, multiple major fires are burning in Southern California, including the Palisades Fire west of Los Angeles, the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena, and the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills. The Palisades Fire alone has burned through over 17,234 acres, destroying a thousand structures as it continues to rage.

On Wednesday evening, more mandatory evacuation orders trickled in as a new fire, labelled the Sunset Fire, broke out in the Hollywood Hills. The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory that is expected to last until late Thursday. Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, Cary Elwes, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are among the Hollywood stars who lost their homes in the fires.