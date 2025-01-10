Ben Affleck returns to $20m LA home after fleeing to ex Jennifer Garner's house due to Pacific Palisades wildfire

Ben Affleck was pictured driving back to his $20.5 million bachelor pad in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he was forced to evacuate the property due to the Pacific Palisades wildfire. The Oscar winner snapped up the mansion just five months ago, in July 2024, while marital woes with his ex Jennifer Lopez raged on. According to a Page Six source, Ben Affleck's house is "safe for the time being" as it appears to have survived the Los Angeles wildfires. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Previous reports indicated that the Argo star fled to his former wife Jennifer Garner’s place in Brentwood. Following up with an update, a source told Page Six that he returned to his own abode after the fire appeared to have settled down to find it still standing upright amid the blazing tragedy.

Ben Affleck's $20m bachelor pad appears to have survived the LA fires

“Ben’s home is still under evacuation order, but he feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being,” the insider said. Photos shared by the outlet showed a serious-faced Affleck rolling to his Pacific Palisades home in a black sedan as he entered the access code.

The Page Six source also highlighted that Ben Affleck was “reaching out to anybody he can to help” as he “knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes” as the devastation continues to take a toll on Los Angeles. The Accountant star's airy and spacious abode reportedly hosts five bedrooms and six bathrooms in addition to housing several horse stables.

Celebrities whose luxury estates were saved despite the wildfires

Contrary to his home’s safety, surrounding structures in the neighbourhoods suffered abject devastation. However, the Air director wasn’t the only lucky celebrity whose home survived the LA fire. Out of sheer chance, Kate Hudson, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg. Chris Pratt, Rebel Wilson, Dan Aykroyd, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Tom Brady’s lavish properties were miraculously saved, according to the Daily Mail.

Others who suffered misfortune

While Affleck's place was one of the few that survived the wind-driven blazes, A-listers Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy, John Goodman, Paris Hilton and The Hills alums Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag weren’t as lucky as their beloved estates succumbed to the wildfire.