From Zendaya-Tom Holland to Kate Beckinsale-Matt Rife: Couples that dominated the Golden Globes 2025 buzz

The 2025 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills were more of a date night for Hollywood’s hottest couples. TV and film’s real-life love stories featuring Nobody Wants This stars Adam Brody and Kristen Bell came alive on the red carpet as they arrived with their respective partners, Leighton Meester and Dax Shepard. Even Adam Sandler switched out of his usual leisure get-up to serve couple goals with his wife, Jackie. Newly engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were another talking point at this year’s Globes. Tom Holland and Zendaya soft-launched their engagement at the 2025 Golden Globes. Meanwhile, exes Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife were caught in other rumours. (Instagram / X)

In addition to beaming real-life partners walking hand-in-hand, the gala sprinkled some flames from the past onto the platter, instantly becoming a hot topic beyond tabloids’ control.

Celebrity couples that overshadowed the Golden Globes 2025 run

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Even though Zendaya walked the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet on Sunday as a sole queen, her Spider-Man beau's presence was more than felt at the season-opening major awards night. Her stellar red carpet moment inevitably soft-launched her engagement with Tom Holland as the Challengers star was spotted rocking what appeared to be a diamond ring on that finger. The Internet instantly broke into a speculation storm about the couple’s possible engagement. Fans of the real-life Spider-Man couple flooded the social media stream with wishes and celebrations galore as their hopes of “true love” were rekindled. TMZ eventually fanned the flames of the happy ignition, signalling that congratulations are, in fact, in order for the longtime couple as they are “taking the next step in their relationship because they are engaged!”

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Early 2000s TV enthusiasts truly came full circle, jumping from their never-ending obsession over Gossip Girl diva Leighton Meester to her ‘Hot Rabbi’ hubby in 2024. Turning back the clock on Adam Brody’s breakout role as The O.C.’s Seth Cohen, the Internet lost all calm when the actor graced the Netflix banner as Noah in Nobody Wants This, leaving everyone wanting a piece of genuine romance in a world of messy situationships. The old TV days unfolded on the Golden Globes red carpet this past Sunday as Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf reminded the world that they have been happily married for a decade – a reminder that somehow still emerged as a startling news flash for some who’ve possibly been living under the pop culture rock. The years-old romantic lore of the IRL couple rolled out front as videos of Leighton and Adam being an inseparable unit walking through the crowd at the Globes went viral. Dubbed the “nicest couple since the invention of marriage,” Brody and Meester helped us remember that everybody wants this!

Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife

The Golden Globes spied with its little eye exes Kate Beckinsale and comic Matt Rife possibly getting back together “in more romantic terms than a make-out session,” as reported by Page Six. Having previously dated in 2017, the pair split up after a year. It seems like they’ve started the New Year by giving their past another chance. Given their history together, Rife emerged as a self-proclaimed “petty a-hole” back in the day by publicly dissing the Underworld star, even contemplating never giving their “complicated” romance another chance. Now it appears that they’ve let bygones be bygones, throwing out the potential of bad blood between them as they made headlines the next day of the Netflix bash with a source claiming to have caught them “kissing and being affectionate with one another.” Contrarily, the Serendipity actress' rep called cut on the rumours of them locking lips, saying, “They are friendly exes who were having a fun time speaking.”

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Chalamet and Jenner skipped hard-launching their relationship by keeping it on the low. Nevertheless, the supposedly “unconfirmed” couple have always had heart eyes for each other while packing on the PDA at any given event they’ve been snapped sitting side by side. Like last year’s Golden Globes, the pair again snuggled up with each other at the Sunday event as their company seemed enough for them despite Timothee losing out on a golden win for his nomination for his role in A Complete Unknown. Kylie and Timothee seem to have no care in the world for not everyone being on their relationship's side since their first romantic link emerged in April 2023.

Yet what concerned the Internet more than the lovebirds continued love for each other was how Demi Moore potentially snubbed the Kardashian sister despite greeting her boyfriend – sitting right next to her – at the awards night. The Substance star’s daughter, Tallulah Willis, has since “nipped this straight in the bud” on her IG Story, redirecting the focus to her mom’s first acting award win in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category: “There was not [sic] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”

Special mention: Exes Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

The Golden Globes were indeed a Spider-Man lore-friendly gala. One couldn’t help but gush about exes Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s sweet reunion at the ceremony. The cult classic Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy pair has remained friends despite diverging onto separate romantic paths since 2015. The former couple’s heartwarming run-in at the Beverly Hilton, captured by photographer Greg Williams, saw the Poor Things actress’ husband, Dave McCary, sharing the wholesome moment. Perhaps most of us need a crash course (more than we know it) on building healthy relationships and maintaining them from the trio. Fortunately, a considerable faction of the virtual world agrees that Stone and Garfield are “the only ex-couple who can say that they’re still friends and have so much respect for each other and they really mean it.”