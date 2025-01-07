Where to watch Sebastian Stan's A Different Man, which won him his 1st Golden Globe?

Sebastian Stan, the fan-favourite Bucky Barnes standout from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has officially ascended to newer heights of critical fame. The double-nominee Romanian-American actor scooped his first Golden Globe win for his leading performance in A Different Man. Also nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category for his portrayal of young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, Stan made waves with his unforgettable acceptance speech at the New Year’s first major awards ceremony on Sunday. A Different Man OTT streaming details: Read on to find out more.(A24)

Sebastian Stan's impactful Golden Globe speech

Addressing the film’s pivotal theme, the Hollywood star implored viewers to acknowledge “our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement,” and finally put an end to it. “We have to normalize it and continue to expose ourselves [and our children] to it. Encourage acceptance. One way we can do that is by continuing to champion stories that are inclusive,” he continued.

In his award-winning role in A Different Man, Stan steps into the shoes of an aspiring actor who has neurofibromatosis, “a rare genetic disorder that typically causes benign tumours of the nerves and growths in other parts of the body, including the skin,” according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. While Sebastian merely plays the role of a character experiencing the real-life implications of having such a genetic disorder, his co-star Adam Pearson actually has neurofibromatosis in real life.

More about A Different Man

The Aaron Schimberg black comedy psychological thriller debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024. Later that year, Stan clinched the Silver Bear for best leading performance at the Berlin Film Festival, whereas the film scored the best picture prize at the Gotham Awards.

In his Golden Globes 2025 speech, Stan addressed being a part of movies like A Different Man and The Apprentice last year. “This was not an easy movie to make,” he said of the former. “Neither is ‘The Apprentice,’ the other film that I was lucky to be a part of and that I am proud to be in. These are tough subject matters, but these films are real and they are necessary. We can’t be afraid and look away.”

Now that both Sebastian Stan and the film A Different Man have caught your eye thanks to the actor’s award-winning streak being unlocked at the Sunday show, you have all the time and opportunity to catch its OTT premiere.

Where to watch A Different Man starring Sebastian Stan

As of now, the A24 masterpiece featuring Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson is only streaming on video-on-demand platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango and others. On Prime Video, it’s available through the buy and rent options, costing $19.99 for the former and $5.99 for the latter.

Fortunately for others, A Different Man OTT premiere is not too far away, either. The film will start streaming on Max from January 17 onwards. However, Indian viewers’ patience may be tested a bit longer as we still await official word on its digital release in the subcontinent.