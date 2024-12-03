India's All We Imagine As Light wins Best International Feature at Gotham Awards 2024 | Full list of winners

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light as picked up another laurel. The film has won Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024 on Monday night. This makes many wonder if India really made the right choice sending Laapataa Ladies to the Oscars instead. (Also read: All We Imagine As Light review: Payal Kapadia's profound ode to Mumbai is the finest film of the year) Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has won a major award.

Other nominees in the category included, Green Border, Hard Truths, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell and Vermiglio. The Gothams Film Awards were held at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in New York.

Accolades for Kapadia

All We Imagine As Light also won top honour at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) 2024 on Sunday. According to the official Instagram page of APSA, All We Imagine… received the Jury Grand Prize and Boong was named the Best Youth Film.

Kapadia's "All We Imagine", which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, is the first film from India ever to win the Grand Prix award at the prestigious European gala.

The Malayalam-Hindi movie follows Prabha (Kani Kusruti), a Mumbai nurse whose life is thrown in disarray when she receives a rice cooker from her estranged husband.

Divya Prabha plays Anu, her roommate and colleague, who is struggling to find a private spot in the city to spend time with her boyfriend. Prabha’s best friend Parvati (Chhaya Kadam), a widow, is being forced out of her home by property developers.

All We Imagine… is an official India-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.

After the Gotham Awards win, many cinephile were upset about it not representing India at the Oscars. “Indian Film board who selected Oscars entry looking like absolute fools right now. All We imagine as Light is absolutely poetic cinema,” wrote a person. “Hoping it gets a nomination for something even though it is snubbed for Best Foreign Language Film. Like in score or cinematography.”

Here's the full list of winners at Gotham Awards:

Best Feature

A Different Man: Aaron Schimberg, director; Gabriel Mayers, Vanessa McDonnell, Christine Vachon, producers (A24)

Best International Feature

All We Imagine as Light: Payal Kapadia, director; Julien Graff, Thomas Hakim, producers (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Best Documentary Feature

No Other Land: Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, directors; Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning, producers (Antipode Films)

Best Director

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)



Best Screenplay

His Three Daughters, Azazel Jacobs (Netflix)

Breakthrough Director

Vera Drew, The People’s Joker (Altered Innocence)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing (A24)

Breakthrough Performer

Brandon Wilson, Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)