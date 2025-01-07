Did Demi Moore snub Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes? Here's what the actor's daughter has to say

Demi Moore had an eventful night at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. She went on to win the Best Actress: Musical or Comedy award for her performance in The Substance and gave a memorable acceptance speech. However, social media was caught up on the actor's other moment from the ceremony, when she appeared to ignore Kylie Jenner. Now Demi's daughter Tallulah Willis has reacted to these rumours and said that there is no truth to them. (Also read: Demi Moore's daughters celebrate her win at Golden Globes, share video: ‘She did it’) Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis has set the record straight on viral moment between the actor and Kylie Jenner.

What happened at the Golden Globes

In the viral video from the ceremony, Demi was seen eagerly interacting with actor Elle Fanning, while Kylie Jenner sat next to her. Although Kylie smiled and looked at her, Demi moved past her chair to then congratulate actor Timothee Chalamet instead. This moment went viral on X where many shared how Demi totally ignored Kylie.

Tallulah Willis via Instagram Stories.

What Demi's daughter said in response

Reacting to these claims, Demi's daughter Tallulah Willis took to her Instagram Stories and posted a clarification to end the discussion. She wrote: “Hi @ everyone but really press NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD — we spent new years with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do, this angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers. There was not snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”

Meanwhile, Demi took to her Instagram to share pictures from her big night, and the moment she facetimed her daughters showing them the award. “Woke up this morning still in shock but full of so much joy, love, and gratitude for this honor and recognition. I am so deeply humbled and the little girl in me is saying F*** YEAH! Thank you for your support and kind words, and thank you @goldenglobes,” she wrote in the caption.

The Substance is a body horror thriller directed by Coraline Fargeat. In her acceptance speech, Demi shared how a producer once dismissed her as a "popcorn actress" 30 years ago. She added that she will celebrate this award as “a marker of my wholeness”.