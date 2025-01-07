Menu Explore
Demi Moore's daughters celebrate her win at Golden Globes, share video: ‘She did it’

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 07, 2025 07:50 AM IST

On Instagram, Demi Moore's daughters shared a video in which they were seen cheering for the actor after she was announced as the Golden Globes winner. 

Actor Demi Moore's daughters--Scout, Tallulah and Rumer Willis celebrated the victory of their mother at the annual 82nd Golden Globes. Demi took home the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor Performance in Comedy or Musical for her performance in The Substance on Sunday. (Also Read | Demi Moore recalls being called 'popcorn actress' in Golden Globes speech: 'This wasn't something I was allowed to have')

Demi Moore's daughters shared a video as they celebrated her Golden Globes win.
Demi Moore's daughters shared a video as they celebrated her Golden Globes win.

Taking to Instagram, Demi's daughters shared a video in which they were seen cheering for the actor after she was announced as the Golden Globes winner. In the video, all three can be seen jumping and cheering as Kerry Washington calls out Demi's name. The post was captioned, "She did it."

American florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh can also be seen in the room with the Willis sisters alongside British photographer Amanda de Cadenet, as per the report of Deadline.

Rumer Willis commented on the post and shared her proud feelings for her mother--Demi Moore. "GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved."

Demi evoked a loud cheer with her powerful speech at the ceremony. "Oh wow. I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful," she told the crowd, as per People.

Demi, 62, who won for the body-horror satire The Substance, said in her speech that a producer once dismissed her as a "popcorn actress" 30 years ago.

"At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do," she said.

"And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you're not done," she continued.

"I'll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting is in those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough," she added.

Demi said that she will celebrate this award as “a marker of my wholeness”. The Substance brings Demi her third Golden Globe nomination but the first in many years. She was last recognised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 1990's Ghost and 1996 TV movie If These Walls Could Talk.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
