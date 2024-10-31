The Substance movie review: Demi Moore shines in audacious body horror on ageing

The Substance movie review: Coraline Fargeat's French film The Substance, perhaps the most brutal film of the year- goes to bitter, agonizing extremes. It has a fury and rage that feels utterly distinct in its own genre of body horror. The body here is that of an ageing woman named Elisabeth Sparkle, who is striving hard to reconcile with the fact that she might just be forgotten in the crowd of younger and more attractive women. As Demi Moore plays her, the body hides an insecurity so deep and relentless that it cuts through the screen. (Also read: Demi Moore filmed 45 ‘very difficult' takes of ‘heart-wrenching’ scene in The Substance: ‘Got to a point where I…’) The Substance movie review: Demi Moore plays Elizabeth Sparkle in The Substance.

The fountain of youth turns red

Elisabeth is a former star, who is now happy doing her exercise show, but soon enough, she hears that her chauvinist boss (played by Dennis Quaid) is looking for a younger replacement. She escapes a near-fatal accident and, in the process, chances upon an ad for something called The Substance. It can create a younger version of herself by injecting the activator. Every seven days, the original must swap roles with the doppelgänger. Is it safe? What are the consequences?

Elisabeth does not have much time to mull over these questions. Desperate, she quietly returns to her huge Los Angeles apartment (excellently designed by Stanislas Reydellet), which boasts huge glass walls that provide a bird' s-eye view of the city. The space distinguishes her loneliness as tragically immense and unforgiving. She decides to take the substance, and then it emerges, tearing her backbone apart: her replacement is a much younger woman played by a pitch-perfect Margaret Qualley. She is Sue.

Demi Moore gives career-best performance

Sue swaps her role as the new face doing those same exercise routines, and her instant rise to stardom means she needs more time and more days. This also means working a little around the rules of using The Substance. Elisabeth begins to resent Sue midway, which forms some of the most hard-hitting scenes in The Substance- away from its all-out bloodied unsubtlety towards the second half. Moore, in her finest hour on screen, is devastating to watch as her self-worth fades away gradually, distilled in this particular scene where she gets ready to meet the one person who has been kind to her for a change. Elisabeth's own insecurity is the real horror, as she proceeds to smudge it all off with her bare, harsh hands.

Final thoughts

The Substance loses some of that restraint and reflectiveness during the last hour, when Fargeat seems to take the body horror to such an extreme that it glosses over its own critique of ageing and the sexist male gaze. However, it is still relentlessly violent, gruesome, and sickly funny to experience the havoc that happens, thanks to the instantly memorable work of prosthetics and makeup effects designer Pierre-Olivier Persin.

Ultimately, I was left troubled with the body politics of The Substance, a film that only wants to critique what it means to age and unlove oneself. Fargeat's vision is laced with a riotous fury and audaciousness that gives it back to the establishment that sets these absurd beauty standards. But does it do better in deconstructing this very idea of what ageing looks like in a vastly judgmental world? The dizzying, off-the-rails ending is a problem here because it places the consequences firmly on the feet of the woman herself. She has nowhere to hide, nowhere to go. It is her biggest nightmare come true- facing the world with a frightening version of herself.

Behind the severe shock value, The Substance does little to amplify Elisabeth's desperation and agony. Who is Elisabeth when she is not defined by the disillusionment brought in by her ageing? Elisabeth exists in this one myopic fulcrum of judgment. So she punishes herself more and more as the film progresses. Suffering and slowly driven to madness. The Substance might as well be treated like a blood-soaked question mark on the unrealistic beauty standards that continue to plague the showbiz.

The Substance is streaming on Mubi.