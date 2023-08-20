Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley marry in intimate ceremony in New Jersey, Taylor Swift attends wedding. See pics

Actor Margaret Qualley married the Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. According to a report by Page Six, in the first photos that emerged from the wedding, Margaret could be seen holding Jack's hands and walking with a veil. Jack's friend and collaborator Taylor Swift was also present at the ceremony. (Also read: Taylor Swift's security guards block fan's view during concert, singer repeatedly tells them to move; internet reacts) Taylor Swift attended Jack Antonoff's wedding.

Margaret and Jack keep it lowkey

According to the report by Page Six, the wedding took place at Parker’s Garage on Long Beach Island in New Jersey. For her special day, Margaret opted for a stunning white halter gown and paired it with a white veil. Meanwhile, Jack chose a black tuxedo. The duo were seen walking with close friends and family on the street to arrive at the location.

Who attended?

Among the attendees were singer Taylor Swift, who arrived from the back entrance to avoid the frenzy of fans at the main spot. She chose a light blue spaghetti strap midi dress and heels. Besides her, singer Lana Del Rey also arrived for the wedding, and was spotted getting out of a SUV. She looked lovely in a white lace mini skirt paired with a cream cardigan. Margaret's mother, actor Andie Macdowell arrived at Bird and Betty’s in a printed blue and green dress.

Relationship timeline

Margaret and Jack first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted kissing during an ice cream date in New York City in August 2021. The duo made their official debut as a couple when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon together in March 2022. This was followed by appearances at the Critics’ Choice Awards, as well as the Grammy Awards. Margaret also sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a ring at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where she appeared for the premiere of her film Stars at Noon.

Margaret was previously linked to Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf. She has acted in films including Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Sanctuary, Stars at Noon and the Netflix series Maid. Meanwhile, Pete has been linked to several celebrities in the past including Scarlett Johansson, and Lena Dunham.

