Kate Beckinsale reveals she was once ‘forced’ to do photoshoot while ‘bleeding out a miscarriage’

Kate Beckinsale is opening up on the horrors of working in the entertainment industry. Taking to social media Sunday, the 51-year-old recounted some of her harrowing on-set experiences. The Underworld star made the shocking revelations, which include doing a photoshoot while "bleeding out a miscarriage," in the wake of Blake Lively's sexual harassment claims against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Kate Beckinsale reveals she was once ‘forced’ to a photoshoot right after a miscarriage

Weighing in on the controversy surrounding Lively and Baldoni, Beckinsale said that it has “highlighted ... this machine that goes into effect when a woman complains about something legitimately offensive, upsetting, harmful, whatever, in this industry.” The Van Helsing actress drew one such instance from her personal experience where she was “forced by a publicist that I was employing to do a photo shoot the day after I'd had a miscarriage.”

“I said, 'I can't. I'm bleeding. I don't want to go and change my clothes in front of people I don't know and do a photo shoot. I'm bleeding out a miscarriage,' ” Beckinsale recalled telling her publicist at the time, who showed no sympathy for her situation. “She was like, 'You'll have to, or you'll be sued,'” the Serendipity star said of the staffer. Recalling her past experiences, Beckinsale also shared that once referred to as “that c**t” on-set while filming a movie.

“I was referred to, by the end of it, both over the walkie-talkie and to my face to as 'that c---,' because I said, 'I'm finding it very difficult — my costar is drunk every day, and he's obviously going through something, and I have full sympathy for that, but I'm also waiting, as is the whole crew, six hours a day, for him to learn his lines. And it means I'm not getting to see my daughter in the evenings, ever, for the whole movie,'” Beckinsale recounted without naming the project.

Beckinsale's video was accompanied by a lengthy caption where she showed disappointment over the whole Lively-Baldoni situation. “I don’t want anybody ,male or female who has a legitimate complaint to then have that weaponised against them in any industry ,anywhere, and I mention this in association with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni because our industry makes things more visible due to the press and the public getting deliberately involved and led towards an opinion they don’t realise is deliberate,” she wrote.