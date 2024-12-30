Justin Baldoni's lawsuit to ‘expose’ those who see themselves as ‘untouchable’ amid Blake Lively accusations

Justin Baldoni, through his legal team, is preparing to file a lawsuit against Blake Lively, claiming her sexual harassment accusations are false and part of a larger orchestrated smear campaign. Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, asserts that this legal action is not merely a counter-suit but an effort to uncover the "truth" and expose those who believe they are above scrutiny, particularly in the face of fabricated accusations. Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni this month

Justin Baldoni to file a counter lawsuit

Justin Baldoni, director of It Ends with Us and co-star of Blake Lively, who was accused of sexual harassment last week, is reportedly preparing to file a countersuit against Lively. According to The Daily Mail, Baldoni plans to submit legal documents after the New Year.

His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told PEOPLE that the lawsuit will “shock everyone” and reveal the truth behind what he calls a “demonstrably false narrative,” that was “intentionally engineered by a trusted media publication who relied upon nefarious sources and neglected a thorough fact-checking process to confirm the validity of these texts.”

Freedman stressed that the counter-suit would be supported by real evidence, “exposing unethical behavior fueled by media manipulation.” He compared the situation to the controversies involving NBC and public figures like Megyn Kelly and Gabrielle Union, adding that the case represents a larger issue of reputations being destroyed in Hollywood through media and public manipulation.

Freedman also criticised the New York Times article published on December 21, accusing them of using doctored texts and failing to fact-check their sources.

Exposing unethical behavior

Baldoni has denied all the accusations leveled against home ranging from sexual harassment to launching a smear campaign. The recent development came after Hollywood rallied behind the Gossip Girl star after she filed an eight-page complaint, detailing how the director alongside one producer of the film, “entered her van while she was naked or breastfeeding her child,” “showed pornographic content on phone,” “discussed her private life,” “created a hostile work environment,” “induced intimate scenes without consent,” and more.

Baldoni’s lawyer has now strongly condemned the alleged unethical behavior surrounding Blake Lively’s lawsuit. He stated that in his 30 years of legal experience, he has never seen such manipulation of the truth.

“This isn’t an isolated case; it’s a recurring pattern in Hollywood and the mainstream media where careers and reputations are destroyed to maintain control,” Freedman stated. He pointed out how legacy media has long used their platforms to distort facts, exploit vulnerabilities, and ruin lives without accountability.

Freedman vowed that Baldoni’s upcoming lawsuit would confront this cycle of fear and destruction head-on, “ ensuring that no individual or entity, no matter how influential, can continue perpetuating this cycle of fear and destruction."

"The truth will not only come to light — it will dismantle the illusions propped up by those who believe themselves untouchable,” Freedman concludes.