Blake Lively's publicist denies planting stories about Justin Baldoni in alleged smear campaign: ‘It is going to shock…’

Ever since Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against actor-director Justin Baldoni on charges of sexual harassment and initiating a smear campaign to destroy her reputation, new details about the case have emerged. Blake has received support from her co-stars, celebrity friends and the producers of the film. (Also read: Blake Lively sues It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and ‘social manipulation’ campaign) Blake Lively starred opposite Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us.

What Blake's publicist said

There were reports that Justin would be filing a counter-lawsuit on Blake's team for planting stories against him during the tour. Now, Blake's publicist has responded to these allegations and denied them. In a statement to People, the actor's publicist said: “I was contacted on 8/11 by Sara Nathan (Melissa Nathan’s sister) forwarding an anonymous tip that Page Six received, regarding allegations of HR complaints on the set of It Ends with Us. After that, I was contacted by various press outlets asking about allegations of HR complaints. When contacted, I responded to press questions by referring them to Wayfarer or Sony for information regarding HR complaints.”

‘I have never seen this level of unethical behavior’

The statement further read, “It’s clear that Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer Associates are suggesting that I originated press stories about HR complaints on set, which is false, which provides the details of the campaign against my client. I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative. It will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story. In over 30 years of practicing, I have never seen this level of unethical behavior intentionally fueled through media manipulation.”

In the allegations it was added that Justin deliberately wanted to sabotage Blake's reputation by doing a "social manipulation" campaign. It caused harm to Blake's business and caused her family "severe emotional distress."

It Ends With Us grabbed headlines earlier this year due to the rumoured rift between the two actors. Both of them were spotted separately at their movie’s premiere, and none of the cast followed Baldoni back on Instagram when the actor followed them.