Justin Baldoni's ‘explosive’ strategy amid Blake Lively legal battle revealed: ‘It's going to shock everyone…'

Justin Baldoni is planning to submit a “explosive” counter-complaint against Blake Lively, who last week charged him of sexually harassing her on the set of “It Ends With Us,” according to a latest report. Justin Baldoni is getting ready to file court filings when the courts reopen after New Year's Day, Daily Mail reported.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

He is expected to file legal documents when the courts reopen after New Year's Day, Daily Mail reported.

Speaking to Deadline, Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, refused to reveal how many lawsuits they would be filing, but added, “when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative.”

According to the lawyer, the lawsuit will be backed by real evidence and “tell the true story.” “In over 30 years of practicing, I have never seen this level of unethical behavior intentionally fueled through media manipulation.”

He went on to say that the whole incident remind him of what NBC attempted to do to Gabrielle Union and Megyn Kelly. “We all know how that ended up. Standby,” the attorney added.

Here's what can be expected from Baldoni lawsuit

The lawsuit will completely alter Lively's allegation that Baldoni and his crisis PR team launched a smear campaign to “destroy” her image, according to the Mail. In the complaint, Leslie Sloane, Lively's publicist, will instead be accused of doing so to Baldoni

“It’s clear that Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer Associates are suggesting that I originated press stories about HR complaints on set, which is false,” Sloane told Deadline Saturday in response to the allegation.

Additionally, Lively will be accused of misrepresenting communications that she got through a subpoena.

According to reports, his team also intends to argue that Lively only filed the lawsuit to help repair her reputation following unfavorable publicity she experienced throughout the summer while promoting “It Ends With Us.”

The conflict between the celebrities follows allegations of a dispute that circulated over the summer while each of them independently promoted their film. At the movie's New York City premiere, Lively and Baldoni shunned each other, which only stoked the rumours.