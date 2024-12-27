Taylor Swift's near miss in Blake Lively's legal battle against Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift almost got involved in Blake Lively’s legal lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. In a surprising twist, the actress discovered that her best friend of a decade was somehow allegedly connected and narrowly escaped having bad blood with her. Last week the Gossip Girl actor filed a lawsuit against Baldoni where she accused him of sexual harassment and carrying out a smear campaign against him. In a surprising turn, Taylor Swift was mentioned in Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, who faces accusations of sexual harassment. (AFP)

Claims against Swift in the lawsuit

The New York Times published an exposé on December 20 which revealed allegations of slanderous actions against Lively which were allegedly orchestrated by Baldoni and his associates. The legal paperwork allegedly suggested that Swift was specifically mentioned in a "scenario planning document" created by Baldoni’s PR team at TAG PR, which was managed by crisis communication expert Melissa Nathan.

The official complaint read, “The Scenario Planning document states that TAG could 'also explore planting stories about the weaponization of feminism and how people in [Lively's] circle like Taylor Swift, have been accused of utilizing these tactics to 'bully' into getting what they want,” as reported by Daily Express US.

However, Baldoni’s lawyers have strongly denied the allegations and have labelled the lawsuit as “shameful” and the allegations “categorically false accusations.”

PR concerns around Swift’s influence

The legal documents revealed that Baldoni was “not in love” with the plan suggested by the PR team and did not feel protected. Thus he took his concerns to another public relations executive and the film’s studio producer.

The document also included texts where allegedly Nathan mentioned Lively’s celebrity ties with Swift. It read, “We have seen the most innocuous issues turn giant due to socials or the hugest crisis has no effects on social whatsoever - you just cannot tell at this stage. But, [Lively] does have some of the [Swift] fanbase, so we will be taking it extremely seriously.”

Nathan reassured Baldoni that plans will be crafted carefully keeping Swift’s influence in mind. Meanwhile, an important shareholder of TAG PR is connected to Scooter Braun who previously made headlines for acquiring the Bland Space singer’s songs which were worth around $300 million.