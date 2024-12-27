Liam Payne's girlfriend agrees to ‘interview with police in Argentina’

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has reportedly “agreed to interview with police in Argentina” as they continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the pop star’s death. Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, were divided about their extended stay in Argentina.(Instagram (@kateecass))

Payne, a former member of One Direction, passed away on October 16 after falling from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel. Cassidy had been with Payne just two days prior to the incident. She left the Brit singer over their extended stay in Argentina.

Although Cassidy is not under investigation for any wrongdoing, a source told the Daily Mirror, “She’s going to help in any way she can, she wants the right people to be brought to justice, and if that takes her answering their questions, she’s going to do it.”

“Obviously, there’s no reason for her not to cooperate, she tried for a long time to help him get clean, and is still haunted by what happened. Anyone who provided drugs to Liam should be prosecuted, she says.”

Police question persons involved in Liam Payne case

Cops are looking to question several individuals connected to the case, including Payne’s friend Roger Nores, who has denied allegations that he abandoned Payne before the fatal fall. Nores has refused to answer police questions directly but has stated that he will submit a written statement.

Two other individuals, alleged drug dealer Braian Nahuel Paiz and former CasaSur Palermo Hotel employee Esequiel David Pereyra invoked their right to remain silent during a Zoom interrogation on December 17. Hotel chief receptionist Esteban Grassi and head of security Gilda Martin were also scheduled to be questioned the week of December 16.

An autopsy revealed that Payne died instantly from “multiple traumatic injuries” resulting in “internal and external hemorrhage.”

Toxicology reports released on November 7 indicated the presence of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system.

Nores previously told TMZ that Payne was in “good spirits and personally balanced” on the day of his death. “I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left,” he stated

“I’ve given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven’t spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since. I wasn’t Liam’s manager. He was just my very dear friend.”