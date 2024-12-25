Liam Payne death investigation: Kate Cassidy to be called in for interview by Argentinian authorities

The probe into Liam Payne’s tragic death is being carried out by the Argentinian authorities who are now planning to interview the late singer’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. She was with the singer before his death but left the country just two days before his fall to death from his hotel balcony. The Post reported that the authorities have asked Kassidy to provide a witness statement to further facilitate the investigation. Liam Payne's death investigation continues with authorities interviewing his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.(Instagram (@kateecass))

Authorities to interview Kate Cassidy

The authorities assured that she was not under suspicion of any wrongdoings, however, they hoped that she could provide some context to what happened with the Bedroom Floor singer during his visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina. A friend of Cassidy said, “She’s going to help in any way she can. She wants the right people to be brought to justice, and if that takes her answering their questions, she’s going to do it,” as reported by The New York Post.

Payne's tragic fall from the hotel balcony on October 16, moments after being dragged unconscious through the lobby, was later linked to a deadly combination of substances in his system. The autopsy revealed that the singer had ingested a potent mix of crack cocaine and "pink cocaine"—a dangerous concoction of ketamine and other illicit drugs—contributing to his fatal accident. The toxicology report painted a grim picture of the circumstances leading up to his untimely death.

The three suspects in Payne’s death investigation

Three individuals have been charged by Argentinian police as part of the ongoing investigation into the singer's death. According to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14, they are facing serious criminal charges, including “abandonment of a person followed by death” and “supply and facilitation of narcotics.”

The first accused is Rogelio “Roger” Nores, Payne’s close friend, who was reportedly with him “on a daily basis” during his stay in Buenos Aires. The second defendant is Braian Nahuel Paiz, a former waiter at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, who is accused of allegedly selling cocaine to Payne during his visit, though he denies any wrongdoing.

The third accused is described as “a drug supplier” and allegedly provided the singer with drugs just two days before his death on October 14. As the authorities build up their case against the three men they hope that Cassidy’s statements could strengthen it to bring justice to the late singer.