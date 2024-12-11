Menu Explore
Liam Payne's death: Two more suspects charged in investigation including the hotel manager who called 911

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 11, 2024 08:16 PM IST

New findings point to hotel operations manager Gilda Agustina Martín as a suspect along with another employee.

Liam Payne’s tragic death died on October 16 in CasaSur Palermo Hotel. An investigation has been going on into his tragic fall from his room’s balcony in Buenos Aires. New findings emerged in the investigation suggest that two more people have emerged as suspects from the hotel where he died.

Following Liam Payne’s death, Gilda Agustina Martín, operations manager at CasaSur Palermo, has emerged as a suspect in the investigation. (REUTERS)
Following Liam Payne’s death, Gilda Agustina Martín, operations manager at CasaSur Palermo, has emerged as a suspect in the investigation. (REUTERS)

Two more suspects emerge in Payne’s death investigation

Documents filed on Monday name Gilda Agustina Martín, operations manager at Hotel CasaSur Palermo, with a judge calling for both parties to be notified of charges, though the accusations remain unclear. The documents read, “Since there is sufficient reason to suspect that they have participated in the investigated act, we ask that the following people give a statement,” as reported by Rolling Stone. The two are expected to face the court on December 19.

The new documents revealed that Gilda Agustina Martín, the operations manager at Hotel CasaSur Palermo in Buenos Aires, is now involved in a legal case. The judge overseeing the matter has instructed that both parties be notified of their charges.

However, the specific nature of the accusations against Martín and any other involved parties has not yet been made public, leaving many questions unanswered, as reported by Page Six.

Grassi’s call to 911

Following the Bedroom Floor singer’s death, Grassi’s call conversation with 911 was released to the public. The manager could be heard saying, “We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk; and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger.”

He added, “He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life,” as reported by Page Six.
Grassi inquired whether the police would arrive, clarifying that he only wanted SAME, Argentina's emergency medical service. However, the operator informed him that the police were already en route. Shortly after, Payne's body was discovered in the courtyard.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
