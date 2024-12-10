Kate Cassidy remembers late boyfriend Liam Payne with intimate videos of their love life. Watch

Late singer Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, paid a heartfelt tribute to him with a video post. According to reports, she recently posted a video on TikTok. She made a compilation video featuring old clips of Liam and herself as they spent time together. She added Mazzy Star's 1993 song Fade Into You as the background music. (Also Read | Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in 1st appearance since singer's funeral. See pics) Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared a post.

Kate shares old video clips featuring Liam

The video showed Liam and Kate Cassidy goofing around inside their house, dancing in a living room, petting a dog, and posing together at Disneyland. They were also seen eating pizza in a kitchen, watching a soccer game, sledging on a snowy hill, kissing and sitting at a restaurant. In the video, Liam playfully dragged Kate around by her feet and also went bowling.

Kate expresses her love for Liam

In the clip, Kate caressed Liam's face and said, "You look stunning." Liam was seen drawing Kate on paper with his phone next to him. Liam was also seen lifting Kate as they stood indoors. He also lay asleep next to Kate in the clip. The post ended with the couple kissing and hugging. Kate captioned the post, "I love you."

About Liam and Kate

Liam and Kate were in a relationship before he died on October 16. They had dated for two years. Kate spoke for the first time via Instagram Stories two days after Liam's death. She had thanked her followers for "all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way".

"I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private. Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam," she had written. Liam died after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Liam's career

Liam was earlier a part of One Direction along with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. One Direction was formed in 2010 after the five teenagers auditioned for The X-Factor as solo acts and were brought together by Simon Cowell, a judge on the show. After the group split in 2016, Liam embarked on a solo career.