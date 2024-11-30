Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in 1st appearance since singer's funeral. See pics

Days after singer Liam Payne's funeral, his 25-year-old girlfriend Kate Cassidy was spotted outside a London cafe. She looked visibly distraught as the ongoing investigation ruled out suicide as the cause of his death from a fall. (Also Read – Liam Payne's prosecutors reveal why singer's friend was accused of abandonment: Report) Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down days after his funeral

Kate's new pictures

Pictures of Kate surfaced on X, where she can be seen sipping coffee from a takeaway cup outside a London cafe. Dressed in a white fur overcoat, Kate is all teared up as she breaks down looking at her phone. A recent New York Post story suggested that Kate was devastated that Liam couldn't be saved, after the latest CCTV footage of the singer's fall surfaced online.

The report quotes a close friend of Kate, “Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful. He could have been saved, he could have been helped. It’s devastating — and infuriating.” Kate insisted that given the new footage, it's possible that Liam "could have been saved, could have been helped."

Liam Payne's funeral

Kate also attended her late boyfriend's funeral last week. Along with her, former members of his band One Direction reunited at the funeral as well. Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined friends and family at the service for 31-year-old Payne, who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month.

A horse-drawn carriage carried the coffin to St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, 25 miles northwest of London. Undertakers carried the dark blue casket with silver handles, topped with white roses, into the 800-year-old church for the private service. The funeral location was not made public in advance to prevent a large crowd from gathering, though dozens of local people and fans still gathered nearby.

The crowd fell silent when Payne’s parents, Geoff and Karen, emerged from a car to stand beside the carriage, which was topped with floral tributes reading “Son” and “Daddy.” Payne had a 7-year-old son, Bear, with the singer Cheryl Tweedy. After the service, Cowell embraced Payne’s parents outside the church before the late singer's coffin was driven away in a black hearse.