Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy devastated with new CCTV footage of singer before death: ‘He could have been saved’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Nov 24, 2024 01:43 PM IST

Liam Payne’s funeral took place on Wednesday. His death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires.

British singer Liam Payne's death at 31 stunned fans and sent shockwaves in the music world. The singer died after a fall from his hotel room in Argentina last month. Now new CCTV footage has appeared on social media platforms of the late singer before his death, where he is being carried through the lobby of the Argentinian hotel.

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy had disclosed that the couple intended to get married next year.(Instagram)
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy had disclosed that the couple intended to get married next year.(Instagram)

This footage has caught the attention of Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and left her devastated. A source disclosed to New York Post that Kate said that Liam ‘could have been saved, he could have been helped.’ (Also read: One Direction members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan reunite at Liam Payne's funeral. Pics)

What Kate Cassidy said about Liam

The report adds that a close friend of Kate said, "Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful. He could have been saved, he could have been helped. It’s devastating — and infuriating.”

The new CCTV footage that was captured inside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires saw three men holding Liam Payne by his arms and legs. Liam seemed to be unconscious in the video which was timestamped a few minutes before his death, as per the report.

More details

The singer-songwriter died after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16. His death was ruled a result of multiple injuries from a fall, with a preliminary toxicology report revealing the presence of substances. Liam had gone to South America to support Niall, who was touring to promote his third studio album, The Show.

Liam's funeral took place in Amersham in Buckinghamshire, north-west of London. Along with Kate, the late singer's bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, who were part of the band One Direction, were all present at the funeral.

