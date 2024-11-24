Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne at first concert stop in Leeds: ‘Love you bro’

Zayn Malik paid a heartfelt tribute to his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne during the opening night of his Stairway to the Sky tour in Leeds. On November 23 Malik performed for the first time since Payne's untimely and tragic death on October 16 at the age of 31. Malik's tribute came just days after attending Payne's funeral, where he was seen with his former bandmates for the first time since leaving the group in 2015. Liam Payne's death has devastated Zayn Malik, he wrote on Instagram

Zayn Malik remembers Liam Payne at his first concert stop

Though Zayn Malik and Liam Payne had their fair share of differences and occasional tensions following the infamous One Direction split, the bond they shared was always rooted in mutual respect. When news broke of Payne's tragic death in Argentina, Malik was one of the first to be informed, and it left him "shattered." The impact was so profound that his family reportedly didn’t want him to be alone in that moment.

At his first show back, the Pillowtalk singer paid tribute to Payne during his performance in Leeds. After playing his second-to-last track, Stardust, a heartfelt message appeared on the screen: "Liam Payne 1993-2024," displayed over a blue background with a red heart, followed by the words, “Love you bro.”

Following Payne's death, Malik postponed the U.S. leg of his tour in October, citing the "heartbreaking loss." His Edinburgh concerts, which were initially scheduled on the same dates as Payne's funeral, were also rescheduled for December. While he never explicitly confirmed the reason, Malik attended the funeral alongside his former bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson.

All about Zayn Malik’s Stairway to the Sky Tour

Zayn Malik, whose departure from One Direction left fans longing for more of his on-stage performances, has finally launched his first solo tour, Stairway to the Sky Tour. The tour, promoting his fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs, kicked off on November 23, 2024, in Leeds, England, after facing two show cancellations. With 18 shows scheduled across the UK and the US, the tour will conclude on February 3, 2025, in San Francisco, giving fans the chance to experience his live performances once again.

Malik'sStairway to the Sky tour offers fans a “deeply personal experience,” and his music evolution throughout the years. The setlist features a mix of chart-topping hits, acoustic renditions, and tracks from his latest album,Room Under the Stairs. Tickets are available through Zayn’s official website and authorized ticketing partners.

Fans can look forward to live performances of his debut solo single Pillowtalk, as well as other favorites like Birds on a Cloud, Dreamin, Lied To, In the Bag, Ignorance Ain’t Bliss, Scripted, Sweat, Borderz, and more from his newest album.