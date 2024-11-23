Zayn Malik receives ‘support’ from ex-Gigi Hadid following Liam Payne's death: ‘Their main focus is on…’

Following Liam Payne’s tragic death, Gigi Hadid “offered her support” to Zayn Malik. The late singer died on October 16 as he fell to his sudden death from his hotel room’s balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. On Wednesday, his funeral was attended by Malik alongside former bandmates, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. Their attendance at the funeral was the first time former bandmates were spotted together in almost nine years. In the wake of Liam Payne's death, Gigi Hadid offered condolences to Zayn Malik. (AP file photo)

Hadid supports Malik amid Payne’s death

A source revealed to Page Six, “Gigi reached out to Zayn to offer her condolences after Liam’s passing.” The insider explained that Hadid “was there to listen and offered her support if Zayn needed anything at all or just wanted to talk.”

They added, “Gigi and Zayn have had their ups and downs over the years but they’ve come a long way and are on much better terms. Their main focus is on co-parenting Khai and they have been able to get along well.” The former couple “spend time together with their daughter including her fourth birthday this past September.”

From 2015, the two dated each other on and off again for six years. In 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter, Khai.

Hadid and Malik ‘are in each other’s lives’

A year after having their first child together, Hadid and Malik quit their relationship and went their separate ways. However, the two agreed upon an amicable co-parenting relationship. The insider told the news outlet, “Gigi and Zayn realize that they’re both going to be in each other’s lives and they’re both very mature.”

The source added, “They just want what’s best for their daughter and they’re able to put any differences aside that they’ve had in the past and come together on the same page.”

In 2023, Hadid sparked rumours of a romance with actor Bradley Cooper. In December 2023, an insider revealed to Harpar’s Bazaar, “They are getting more and more serious. Gigi's been spending time in Philadelphia with Bradley too.”

The source added, “They were pretty low-key when they were in town recently and had a date night in a private room at a local restaurant. They were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them. They had several months together privately and things have been going really well.”