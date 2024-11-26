Liam Payne's prosecutors reveal why singer's friend was accused of abandonment: Report

Liam Payne's death last month shook the music industry and stunned fans all over the world. The singer died after a fall from his hotel room in Argentina. Now, a new report by TMZ has revealed why the late singer's prosecutors had accused his close friend Roger Nores of ‘abandonment’. (Also read: Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy devastated with new CCTV footage of singer before death: ‘He could have been saved’) Liam Payne died on October 16 at the age of 31. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)(AFP)

What the prosecutors revealed

The report mentioned that Liam and his friend Roger had been close in the last months of his life. Roger also accompanied Liam to Argentina, although the singer stayed in the CasaSur Hotel alone whereas his friend Roger stayed somewhere else.

The same report also mentioned that the prosecutors have told that Roger knew of Liam's erratic behaviour. "They say at 10 PM the night before Liam died, Liam ordered 4 bottles of whiskey, and at 6:36 AM the next morning he ordered 5 more bottles of whiskey," added the report.

More details

Later Liam reportedly punched the television three times when there was a monetary demand. Meanwhile, sources close to Roger added that he “checked on Liam 3 times the day he died and insists when he left Liam at the hotel about an hour before the fatal fall from the balcony, Liam was fine and showed no evidence of being under the influence of anything.” No charges have been filed by the local prosecutors so far. The appeal by national prosecutors for the rule of the judge was reportedly rejected.

Liam had gone to South America to support Niall, who was touring to promote his third studio album, The Show. Liam's funeral took place in Amersham in Buckinghamshire, north-west of London. The late singer's former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, who were part of the band One Direction, were all present at the funeral.