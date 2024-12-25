Menu Explore
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares emotional message on ‘sadness and grief’ during Christmas

BySantanu Das
Dec 25, 2024 06:49 PM IST

Kate Cassidy has shared a message on Christmas about dealing with ‘grief and sadness’, two months after the death of singer Liam Payne.

Liam Payne's death on October 16 left the world in shock. The singer's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has now shared a message about dealing with ‘sadness and grief’ ahead of Christmas, via her Instagram Stories. (Also read: Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in 1st appearance since singer's funeral. See pics)

Liam Payne's death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires.
Liam Payne’s death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires.. (Instagram (@kateecass))

Kate Cassidy's statement

In the heartfelt statement, Kate wrote: "As the holidays are here, I realize it is a time for happiness and joy, but it is also a time of sadness and grief for so many. Be gentle with those around you this time of year, as the holidays can feel different for everyone."

She went on to add, “Sending all my love to those carrying grief this holiday. I hope the seasons bring you comfort and peace.”


Kate via Instagram Stories.

“Wishing everyone a love-filled and healthy holiday season this year,” read the concluding words.

More details

Earlier, Kate expressed her profound heartbreak after the death of Liam with an Instagram post. "I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things. Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life,” she wrote in the caption.

Liam's funeral took place in Amersham in Buckinghamshire, north-west of London in November. The late singer's bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, who were part of the band One Direction, were present at the funeral.

The singer-songwriter died after falling from the third floor of his hotel. Liam's death was ruled a result of multiple injuries from a fall, with a preliminary toxicology report revealing the presence of substances. Liam had gone to South America to support Niall, who was touring to promote his third studio album, The Show.

