'…something I’m never going to forget’: Eyewitness recalls Liam Payne’s tragic fall in upcoming documentary

A man who witnessed Liam Payne's tragic fall has spoken out about the haunting experience, admitting it is something he will "never forget." Bret Watson, who was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October, was on a call with his wedding planner when the former One Direction star fell from the third floor. In the moments following the incident, Watson rushed to the balcony to see what had occurred, shaken by the events unfolding before him. Bret Watson, an eyewitness to Liam Payne's fall in Buenos Aires, recounted the traumatic experience.(REUTERS)

Eyewitness details Payne’s fall

Watson explained to TMZ, “We happened to be looking out of the window of our hotel at the pool area just to show her the view from the hotel and we saw Liam fall. You could see that it was Liam laying on the ground. He landed face up, so we could tell right away that it was Liam and he was motionless.” He felt that time stopped after the incident occurred.

In the trailer for the upcoming doming documentary by TMZ titled, Liam Payne: Who’s To Blame?, the eyewitness said, “The wedding planner and myself just looked at each other just to see, like, 'Oh my God this is real. This actually happened'”.

He further stated that what he saw was “heartbreaking” and was still struggling to “process” all of it. Watson added, “Being able to see it happen and then hear the impact on the ground is more haunting than seeing him fall and then seeing the immediate aftermath. It's something that is burned into my brain, something I'm never going to forget.”

About the upcoming documentary

Payne’s friend, Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores’ interview will also be included in the documentary where he mentioned that the singer had displayed no signs of erratic behaviour before he died when reports suggested that Payne acted erratically.

He said, “I'm a very good friend of Liam, and I was with him the day that he passed away. He was in in good spirits. He was like talking to 10 or 15 Americans that were here for a wedding. And so he was talking to them, and he was joking around,” as reported by The Mirror. He added, “He was perfectly balanced, like talking to everybody, having fun, laughing, so nothing out of the ordinary."