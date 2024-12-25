Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Jenny Slate supports her claims against Justin Baldoni: ‘Terribly dark’

ANI |
Dec 25, 2024 06:57 AM IST

Actor Jenny Slate supports her It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively after she accused director-actor Justin Baldoni of alleged sexual harassment and more.

Actor Jenny Slate supports her It Ends With Us co-star Blake LIvely after she accused the director and actor Justin Baldoni of alleged sexual harassment and attempting a smear campaign.

Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Jenny Slate supports her claims against Justin Baldoni.
Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Jenny Slate supports her claims against Justin Baldoni.

As per Variety's report, Jenny Slate said, "As Blake Lively's castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation," Slate said in a statement to Today. "Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her."

She added that "what has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery and I stand by her side."

Earlier, Blake Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars – America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel – have publicly voiced their support for the actor following her allegations of sexual harassment and a smear campaign by It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The trio shared a joint message on Instagram on Sunday, a day after Lively filed a formal complaint detailing her experiences during the filming of It Ends With Us. The complaint accuses Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment and orchestrating a coordinated effort to damage her reputation.

"As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," they wrote.

“Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding,” they said.

"We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others," they added.

The post was signed by Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel. Ferrera and Tamblyn also shared the message on their individual Instagram accounts.

The lawsuit, filed by Lively, 37, outlines multiple claims about Baldoni's alleged behaviour during production.

According to TMZ, the actor cited incidents including inappropriate comments about weight, discussions of sexual topics, and references to Baldoni's "pornography addiction" in front of her and other cast members. She also alleged that Baldoni showed her explicit images and made comments about the cast and crew's genitalia.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On