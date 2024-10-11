Menu Explore
Adam Brody, Kristen Bell's Nobody Wants This renewed for season 2 by Netflix

ANI |
Oct 11, 2024 12:08 PM IST

Streaming platform Netflix is planning to renew the hit romantic comedy Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody for a second season.

Loved watching Nobody Wants This? If yes, then there's great news for you. Streaming platform Netflix is planning to renew the hit romantic comedy starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody for a second season, Deadline reported. (Also Read – New Netflix anime release schedule: When is Ranma ½ Episode 2 coming out?)

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's Nobody Wants This renewed for season 2 by Netflix
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's Nobody Wants This renewed for season 2 by Netflix

However, the new season will have different showrunners. Girls alums Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have come on board as executive producers and showrunners for season 2, leading a writers room which has been open for a couple of weeks. They are joined by Nora Silver, President at Jenni Konner Productions, who will executive produce alongside the duo as well as returning executive producers Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Bell, Steven Levitan, Oly Obst, Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. 20th Television is the studio.

"Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me," said Foster, who drew inspiration from her personal experience for the series. "The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I'm so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I've been such a fan of since Girls... Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic."

The renewal for Nobody Wants This comes two weeks after its successful premiere on Netflix.

