Golden Globes 2025: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's full circle moment has fans asking for a ‘hard launch already’

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet stole the spotlight with a rare public appearance at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. The ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, brought a poignant moment for the rumoured couple, who made headlines at the same event in 2024. Timothee looked dashing in a black tuxedo paired with a navy blue scarf and his signature moustache, while Kylie dazzled in a sparkling silver dress that shimmered in the spotlight. While Kylie didn’t join Timothee on the red carpet, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, she stayed by his side throughout the evening, offering a sense of déjà vu from last year’s Golden Globes. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

In 2024, Timothee and Kylie shared a memorable moment at the Golden Globes ceremony at Hilton’s International Ballroom, turning heads and sparking widespread speculation about their relationship status. Since then, both have largely kept their romance under wraps, choosing to share few glimpses of their connection with the public.

The reappearance of the duo in the same situation sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, who couldn't contain their excitement over the couple's rare joint outing. One fan remarked, “The most random couple and yet they look amazing together,” while another added, “I live for the 3 clips we get of them a year.” Others couldn't help but express their admiration for the pair, with one comment stating, “Hottest couple right now.” There were also those wondering why the couple hasn’t made their relationship more public, with one fan asking, “I don’t get why Kylie Jenner and Timothee don’t hard launch already.”

Throughout the evening, the couple seemed to enjoy each other's company, keeping close and sharing moments of PDA as they mingled with fellow stars. It was also alleged even as celebrities approached them for photos and conversation, Timothee and Kylie remained in each other’s orbit.