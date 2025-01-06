Menu Explore
Fans are convinced Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged after she shows off ‘the rock in THAT finger’ at Golden Globes

BySamarth Goyal
Jan 06, 2025 10:19 AM IST

Dune star Zendaya sparks engagement rumours with beau Tom Holland after debuting a diamond ring on the red carpet of 2025 Golden Globes

Hollywood actor Zendaya, sparked engagement rumours with British actor Tom Holland, after she was recently seen on the red carpet wearing a striking diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating since 2021
One fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their excitement, posting, “Well, congratulations to Zendaya and Tom on the engagement, I think??” alongside images of the dazzling ring. The fan further added, “That is a ROCK.”

Zendaya, who was attending the event as a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for her performance in Challengers, captivated everyone with her impeccable style. She wore a custom-made burnt orange Louis Vuitton gown, which she complemented with a Bulgari diamond necklace and an array of diamond rings adorning both hands.

However, keen observers on social media were quick to note that the ring in question stood out. One user remarked that the engagement-like piece featured a gold band, contrasting with the other jewellery she was wearing on the night.

While neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has confirmed the engagement rumours, the couple’s relationship has always been a point of interest for fans. The pair are also gearing up for their next on-screen reunion in Spider-Man 4.

“It’s happening,” Tom confirmed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 22 October. “Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there. Super exciting.” In another recent interview Holland opened up about his future, revealing that he plans to leave acting once he becomes a parent. Speaking to Men’s Health, the 27-year-old actor shared his desire to live a more normal life and dedicate himself fully to family.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” Holland said. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

Holland also addressed why he doesn’t accompany his girlfriend, actress Zendaya, on the red carpet. He explained, "It’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us." This approach is why Holland was notably absent alongside Zendaya at the premieres of Challengers and Dune: Part Two.

Whether the diamond ring signals an impending wedding or is simply a part of Zendaya’s red-carpet glamour, fans are eagerly watching for any updates from the beloved duo.

