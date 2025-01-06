Golden Globes 2025: Nicole Kidman's poised Namaste moment on the red carpet is going viral

The Golden Globes rolled out its hallowed red carpet within the first weekend of the year. Hollywood's most hallowed names found themselves gracing the glamourous stretch to partake in a night that set the ball rolling for this year's frontrunners when it comes to the big accolades. Nicole Kidman, an award circuit regular and rightfully so, turned the dial up on the shimmer as she walked the red carpet in a icy pale white shimmering Balenciaga couture number with a bare back. The Barbie blonde high ponytail and dainty drop earrings completed her look. Nicole Kidman's Namaste moment from Golden Globes 2025 goes viral(Photos: X)

Nicole, 57, however, didn't turn as many heads for her choice of ensemble as she did for this one little moment that is going viral on the internet. As she walked the red carpet, posing for the paps, Nicole took everyone by surprise as she folded her hands in an eloquent Namaste, paired with a pleasant smile before she made her way into the venue.

As far as the awards night goes, Nicole stood nominated for the category of Best Performance by a Female Actor in the Motion Picture – Drama for her work in erotic thriller Babygirl (2023). She and other nominees, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, Angelina Jolie for Maria, Tilda Swinton for The Room Next Door and Kate Winslet for Lee, were eventually bested by Fernanda Torres who took home the award for I'm Still Here.

Coming back to the viral Namaste moment, there may not have been any specific intention with regards to the gesture, but we can't help but let our mind wander to the possibility of Nicole paying a visit to India soon. During an interview with Zoom back in December last year, she expressed her fondness for the country. She said, "I love India. I’ve been to many places, Jaipur, Goa. I have a strong pull to India". Not just this, she also expressed her desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan at some point in her career, sharing how "that would be nice".

Nicole will next be seen in American thriller, Holland, Michigan, which she is also producing.