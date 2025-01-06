Golden Globes 2025: Ariana Grande channels Audrey Hepburn in vintage Givenchy

Ariana Grande shone on Sunday at the 2025 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, showcasing archival fashion in a pastel yellow gown from Givenchy’s couture spring 1966 collection. Ariana Grande in Archival Givenchy at the 2025 Golden Globes

Designed by Hubert de Givenchy, the vintage gown exuded timeless Hollywood glamour. Grande completed the ensemble with Stuart Weitzman heels and sparkling Swarovski crystals.

Ariana Grande

A nod to fashion history

The gown’s history added a layer of nostalgia, as it originates from the same decade as Audrey Hepburn’s iconic LIFE magazine shoot in 1962, where Hepburn famously donned Givenchy designs. Celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell curated the look, sourcing the gown from Rita Watnick’s LILY et Cie, an exclusive archival boutique in Beverly Hills. Cuttrell and Grande have frequently collaborated, most notably during the “Wicked” press tour. For this tour, Grande embraced "method dressing," reflecting her character Glinda with ensembles from Thom Browne, Balmain, Loewe, and Mugler, among others.

Grande’s affinity for vintage fashion has been evident in her recent appearances. Notable highlights include a 1986 Chanel dress, a 1959 Christian Dior gown by Yves Saint Laurent, and a 1963 polka-dot ensemble by Pierre Balmain.

Moreover, Grande attended the 2025 Palm Springs Film Festival on Friday, where she was honoured as Rising Star of the Year. She graced the occasion in a custom Louis Vuitton ballgown, further solidifying her reputation as a style icon.

Celebrating “Wicked” and career milestones

Grande’s portrayal in the film adaptation of “Wicked” earned her a Golden Globe nomination this year—her first recognition by the prestigious awards. Expressing her gratitude, Grande shared on Instagram, “I am absolutely overwhelmed and privileged to receive recognition from members of @goldenglobes, shedding tears (naturally).”

The 2025 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, marked over eight decades of honouring excellence in entertainment. Featuring 27 categories across drama, comedy, and limited series, the ceremony aired live on CBS and celebrated the best in film and television.