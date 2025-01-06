Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Golden Globes 2025: Ariana Grande channels Audrey Hepburn in vintage Givenchy

ByNavya Sharma
Jan 06, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Ariana Grande made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes in a vintage pastel yellow Givenchy gown from the couture spring 1966 collection.

Ariana Grande shone on Sunday at the 2025 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, showcasing archival fashion in a pastel yellow gown from Givenchy’s couture spring 1966 collection.

Ariana Grande in Archival Givenchy at the 2025 Golden Globes
Ariana Grande in Archival Givenchy at the 2025 Golden Globes

Designed by Hubert de Givenchy, the vintage gown exuded timeless Hollywood glamour. Grande completed the ensemble with Stuart Weitzman heels and sparkling Swarovski crystals.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

A nod to fashion history

The gown’s history added a layer of nostalgia, as it originates from the same decade as Audrey Hepburn’s iconic LIFE magazine shoot in 1962, where Hepburn famously donned Givenchy designs. Celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell curated the look, sourcing the gown from Rita Watnick’s LILY et Cie, an exclusive archival boutique in Beverly Hills. Cuttrell and Grande have frequently collaborated, most notably during the “Wicked” press tour. For this tour, Grande embraced "method dressing," reflecting her character Glinda with ensembles from Thom Browne, Balmain, Loewe, and Mugler, among others.

Grande’s affinity for vintage fashion has been evident in her recent appearances. Notable highlights include a 1986 Chanel dress, a 1959 Christian Dior gown by Yves Saint Laurent, and a 1963 polka-dot ensemble by Pierre Balmain.

Moreover, Grande attended the 2025 Palm Springs Film Festival on Friday, where she was honoured as Rising Star of the Year. She graced the occasion in a custom Louis Vuitton ballgown, further solidifying her reputation as a style icon.

Celebrating “Wicked” and career milestones

Grande’s portrayal in the film adaptation of “Wicked” earned her a Golden Globe nomination this year—her first recognition by the prestigious awards. Expressing her gratitude, Grande shared on Instagram, “I am absolutely overwhelmed and privileged to receive recognition from members of @goldenglobes, shedding tears (naturally).”

The 2025 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, marked over eight decades of honouring excellence in entertainment. Featuring 27 categories across drama, comedy, and limited series, the ceremony aired live on CBS and celebrated the best in film and television.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On