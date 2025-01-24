Tom Cruise wants nothing to do with Jamie Foxx despite near-death experience as he's ‘still fuming over…’: Report

Last year, Jamie Foxx finally lifted the lid on his 2023 near-death experience in his comedy special “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was.” Despite the medical complication afflicting him with a brain bleed leading to a stroke, his once-longtime pal Tom Cruise has no plans to play buddy with him. As per reports, also cited by RadarOnline, the Collateral co-stars’ infamous fallout is attributed to Foxx blindsiding Cruise with his romantic links with Katie Holmes. Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx got close while filming their 2004 film 'Collateral.'

Insiders claim that the 62-year-old Hollywood icon is firm in his decision not to reconcile with Jamie as he still hasn’t forgiven him for striking up a romance with his ex-wife.

The Tom Cruise-Katie Holmes-Jamie Foxx triangle

The Baby Driver actor, 57, is in the news this week for his reported breakup with his girlfriend of nearly three years, Alyce Huckstepp. However, his messy triangulated dynamic with Cruise and Holmes is what constantly keeps digging a hole into his personal business.

TomKat’s whirlwind romance made headlines in 2005, months after which they tied the knot and shared nearly six years as husband and wife. Shocking their fans, the pair, who share a daughter, Suri, announced their separation in June 2012. Their divorce was settled in two weeks.

Thereafter, Homes began her relationship with Foxx a year after her divorce from Cruise was settled. In August 2019, they, too, were confirmed to have gone their separate ways after a six-year romance.

Tom Cruise feels betrayed and has no plans of rekindling his friendship with Jamie Foxx

Sources say that the Mission: Impossible legend saw their relationship as a betrayal of his friendship with Foxx, especially given everything’s timing. “Tom’s always been suspicious about the timing of Jamie and Katie’s relationship,” an insider said. “He feels it’s stuck in his memory as a betrayal, and he’s not willing to let it go.”

In light of Jamie Foxx’s very public admission of going “hell and back” due to his health scare, the source added that even though Tom wished him the best, “he’s not wishing to be friends again.”

They continued, “Tom doesn't want to trash-talk Jamie, but he doesn't have a whole lot of respect for him either. He's got a long memory and he's not going to forgive someone who sold him down the river.”

As for their current situation, Cruise is reportedly “glad” that his Collateral co-star is better. However, Jamie’s “firmly off the Christmas cake list,” the insider added, alluding to the Hollywood legend’s holiday tradition in which he sends a $126 coconut dessert to a pool of A-listers.

Jamie Foxx after Katie Holmes romance

On January 23, Page Six and PEOPLE confirmed that Foxx and his latest romance, Alyce Huckstepp, was also off the table. However, it’s unclear when they broke up. The duo was first linked in 2022. In the same Netflix comedy special where he spoke up about his near-fatal health complication, Foxx joked that he was done dating white women. “I’ve been cured of everything — no more white girls. I’m serious! No more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls!” he said.