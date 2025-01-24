Justin and Hailey Bieber shut down 'ridiculous' split talk: ‘In love and happier than ever’

Justin and Hailey Bieber are going strong. Despite ongoing rumours and wild speculation about their relationship, sources close to the couple have confirmed that they are thriving as partners and new parents. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Additionally, the Biebers are setting the record straight through their social media activities, with insiders stating that they are "in love" and "happier than ever."

Justin, Hailey and social media drama

The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues in August, have faced online chatter after Justin seemingly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram days after removing her dad from his following list.

This sparked concern among followers, with many speculating that there might be trouble in paradise. However, Justin quickly addressed the situation on his Instagram Stories, explaining that his account had been hacked, and claimed that someone else had unfollowed Hailey. He wrote, “S--- is getting suss out here,” clearing up any confusion.

Despite the gossip, an insider told Page Six that, the couple “thinks the rumors about them splitting are ridiculous.” The source continued, “They’re in love and doing great."

“They ignore the headlines and rumors about their relationship as much as they can and instead focus on what’s the most important to them — their family, their careers, their friends and God.”

Hailey even subtly shut down rumors by posting a selfie featuring her “Mrs. Bieber” tote bag, and her massive engagement ring was clearly visible.

Family first: Focused on the future

Another source told People that Justin, 30, and Hailey, 28, are doing well. They have a fulfilling family life and support each other’s passions, with Hailey particularly appreciating Justin’s renewed interest in music and his creativity.

"She loves that he's into music again. She loves his creative and artistic side. He [keeps] creating with friends."

The insider expressed disappointment over the constant breakup rumors, noting that anyone who sees the couple together can tell how deeply in love they are and how committed they are to their marriage. "They are both very mature for their age and so in it together. It's [a] very special marriage."

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary in September 2024 with a low-key celebration, according to a source, who noted that their love seems to have grown stronger since the birth of their son, Jack.