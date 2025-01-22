Hailey and Justin Bieber's marriage comes under netizen scrutiny after ‘unfollowing’ incident; ‘we still playing?’

Since the birth of their son in August of last year, American pop-star Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber have kept a low profile, retreating from the public eye to focus on their growing family. However, the couple has recently made headlines for an unusual reason: it’s rumoured that Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram for several hours, sparking concern among fans and tabloids alike. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The unexpected “unfollowing” quickly caught the attention of fans and media outlets. Many were left speculating whether this was a sign of trouble in paradise for the young couple. Reactions on social media flooded in, with most fans expressing concern about the seemingly rock-solid relationship. “Seriously. I was shrugging the speculation off, but this…” said one fan. Another added, “That’s gotta be an accident, right? No way that’s how they announce a divorce 😂😂 I’m sure the Justin/Selena shippers are having the time of their lives though.” Others offered more sympathetic takes, like one who said, “Maybe they got into a fight. God knows I’ve done stupid stuff when fighting with my partner.” Another commented, “Did just check and he really isn’t following her. I thought maybe she privated? Or deleted? So I checked and she’s still up and still following Justin 🤷🏼‍♀️ maybe just a little fight between them and he’s acting out??”

But amidst the swirling speculation, Justin took to his Instagram stories to clarify the situation. He explained that the unfollow was not intentional and attributed the mishap to a hack on his account. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Shit is getting suss out here,” he wrote on his Instagram stories, reassuring his followers that there was no rift in the relationship.

However, many fans remained sceptical. “Are we really still playing the 'I got hacked' game? Like you’re telling me someone hacked his account and all they did was unfollow his wife?” one user commented. Others questioned the timing, saying, “Idk what in the PR stunt this is, but wtf.” One more user remarked, “He’s been posting constantly the whole week and unfollowing people, and this just happens to be someone else?” Some even pointed to past claims, recalling when Justin had said someone stole his laptop, which turned out to be a PR stunt for a music video. “Remember when he said someone stole his laptop and it was a PR stunt for a music video lol,” another fan commented.

While it’s clear that fans are still divided on the issue, it seems that, for now, Justin and Hailey’s relationship is intact. Whether or not this was a simple social media mishap or something more deliberate, it’s safe to say that the speculation surrounding the couple is far from over.