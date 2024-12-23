Menu Explore
Hailey Bieber debuts sparkly birthstone ring for her and son Jack Blues

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 23, 2024 04:22 PM IST

Hailey Bieber pays tribute to her infant son, Jack Blues, with a sparkly ring

Hailey Bieber is honouring her son with a sparkly birthstone ring. Taking to social media Saturday, the model showed off the latest addition to her jewellery collection that features side-by-side birthstones for herself and Jack Blues.

Hailey Bieber honoured her son, Jack Blues, with a sparkly birthstone ring(Instagram, Hailey Bieber)
Hailey Bieber honoured her son, Jack Blues, with a sparkly birthstone ring(Instagram, Hailey Bieber)

Hailey Bieber shows off latest jewellery inspired by son Jack Blues

In the photo shared via her Instagram story, Hailey debuted the massive two-stone ring that features a pear-shaped topaz, representing her birth month, November, and a square-shaped peridot for her son's. She wrote “Mama” over the topaz and “Jack” over the peridot.

The socialite, who turned 28 last month, welcomed Jack Blues with her husband and singer Justin Bieber on August 22. Following the birth of her first child, Hailey began incorporating her son into her jewellery. Just two weeks after welcoming him, she flaunted her Isa Grutman Jewelry diamond ring, which featured the word “mom.”

Back in October, the Rhode founder showcased a diamond necklace featuring her son's initials, JBB. “It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom,” she captioned the photo shared on Instagram at the time. She paired the sparkly necklace with a giant “B” pendant, also studded with diamonds.

ALSO READ: Kevin Costner breaks silence on Yellowstone finale and feud with co-star Luke Grimes

The same month, Hailey unveiled a shiny gold bracelet designed by HIE Hawaii engraved with her son's name. The 1881 bangle ($3,900) symbolises “perfection, light and life,” according to the company's website, per Page Six. Around the same time, the model gave her fans a sneak peek into her Goyard Artois GM bag.

The bag, which retails for $2,800, was monogrammed with her son's initials “JBB” in green lettering. Her son's moniker carries a special sentiment for the couple, as Jack is also the middle name of Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber. “HB’s fall essentials. all things tried-and-true, and a little something new,” Hailey captioned the photo shared in October.

