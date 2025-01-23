Alia Bhatt ‘normally’ applies lipstick in a Get Ready With Me video; fans call her ‘India's Hailey Bieber’

Every now and then, celebrities make a general statement which blows out of proportion on the internet. Sometimes, these casual remarks made in the past also continue to haunt their present. One major example of the same is Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt’s ‘wipe it off’ comment. Back in 2023, she did a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video where the actor explained that she applies lipstick by moving her lips around it. She went on to rub it off, revealing that her husband Ranbir Kapoor prefers her natural lip shade and used to ask her to ‘wipe it off’ every time she applied lipstick. Well, in her latest GRWM video, fans are grateful that Alia is applying lipstick ‘normally’. Alia Bhatt flaunts her personalised lipstick in GRWM video

Last night, Alia Bhatt took to her official social media handle to share a fun Get Ready With Me video for her fans. She began by applying blush on her cheeks and wrote a message for viewers, which read, “Pink cheeks are always in.” The actor went on to pick up her ‘new go-to shade’ of lipstick, which had her name written on it in Hindi. This time, instead of moving her lips along the lipstick, she moved the personalised bullet around her mouth like girls generally do. Alia then dabbed the lipstick a bit before spreading the excess product on her cheeks. She looks fabulous with her naturally glowing skin, which elevates with a little highlighter.

In the comment section below, a majority of fans referred to Alia’s ‘wipe it off’ video. For instance, one social media user joked, “So she does know how to put lipstick normally 💄,” whereas another pointed out, “she didn't rub it off also 😂😂😂.” A netizen sarcastically wrote, “Are you allowed to apply lipstick now?,” whereas a comment read, “You weren't used to applying lipstick like this, what happened?” Meanwhile, many fans claimed that Alia resembles American model Hailey Bieber, wife of pop sensation Justin Bieber. One such internet user shared, “Indias Hailey Bieber with her skin 😍,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “Ranbir and alia gives off strong justin and hailey vibes if ykwim.” Another comment read, “You resemble so much like @haileybieber in this 🔥.”

On the work front, Alia will soon reunite with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, also starring Vicky Kaushal.