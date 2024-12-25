‘Raha ko dar lag raha hai’: Alia shushes paps as Ranbir brings Raha out on Christmas; star kid blows kisses and waves

Every year on Christmas, the Kapoor family gathers together for a special brunch, taking out time for their loved ones no matter how busy they are. This has become a tradition, adored not just by the Kapoor Khandaan but also their fans. So now, every year on December 25, netizens eagerly wait for pictures from the Kapoors’ annual Christmas brunch. Last year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made the day extra special when they introduced the world to their daughter Raha Kapoor. It was the perfect present for their fans. Well, this year, Raha continues her new Christmas tradition with the paparazzi. Raha Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch

A while back today, Alia and RK arrived for their annual family get-together, all decked up in festive spirit. But before they brought Raha out of the car, Alia walked ahead and requested the shutterbugs to stop screaming because her daughter was scared. Trying to shush them, the actor politely said, “Thoda sa (gestured to lower their volume), thoda sa. Usko darr lag raha hai.” As Alia thanked them, Ranbir stepped out from the other side of the car with Raha in his arms. Then the Christmas miracle happened— Raha said ‘hi’ to the paparazzi in her cute voice and waved at them. This left Ranbir and Alia gushing over their adorable daughter.

Raha looked beautiful dressed in a baby pink tulle dress, her hair half tied and half left open. RK was handsome as ever in a striped shirt, white pants, and a mustache that has been making headlines since the Raj Kapoor Film Festival. Alia, on the other hand, was a stunner in a red satin dress with a matching bow holding her hair back. The happy family posed for the cameras before walking inside. Ranbir turned but Raha was still facing the shutterbugs. When the paparazzi said bye to her, the star kid waved at them before blowing kisses. Christmas afternoon could not get any better than this!

Well, we wish Raha and her family all the happiness and love. She has truly made this Christmas special for all of us.