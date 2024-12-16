Alia Bhatt approaches Neetu on Ranbir Kapoor’s insistence only to be ignored? Fans say ‘Kahani ghar ghar ki’

Last week on Friday, the Kapoor Khandaan got together to host the Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai, in honour of the late actor and filmmaker’s 100th birth anniversary. It was a red carpet event that kicked off the three-day festival, which showcased 10 of RK's legendary films. On the special occasion, Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black bandhgala. He was also sporting a moustache, for his next film Love & War, which reminded many netizens of his grandfather’s facial hair. His wife Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, looked elegant in an evergreen floral Sabyasachi saree. They had a blast and it was a night to remember. But a new viral video now suggests that the Kapoors might have hit a minor speedbump. Alia Bhatt's viral video with Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor has left her fans stressed

In this clip, which took social media by storm soon after surfacing on the internet, Ranbir patted Alia’s back before gesturing towards his mother Neetu Kapoor as they walked the red carpet with the rest of the family. Alia turned around and rushed to Neetu’s side, calling her ‘mom’. Alia tried to hold her mother-in-law’s hand but Neetu walked past her, leaving her bahu looking confused. Well, netizens are now convinced that Neetu ‘ignored’ Alia. Interestingly, in another viral clip from the RK Film Festival, Ranbir’s actor cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan is attempting to calm Alia, who looks very stressed. Fans are now putting two and two together.

In the comment section of Neetu and Alia’s viral video, one social media user claimed, “Family function mein saas ka bahu ko tever dikhana iss permanent,” whereas another shocked fan wrote, “Alia bhatt ke sath bhi aise hota h 😮.” Relating to the incident, another internet user stated, “Kahani ghar ghar ki chal rha hai sbke ghar yhi hota hai not a big deal 👍,” whereas another netizen joked, “Ranbir be like : mummy ke age koi bol sakta hai kya eee....😂.”

Well, no matter what netizens think, we won’t know the whole truth until Alia or her mother-in-law Neetu spill the beans. What are your thoughts on their viral videos from the Raj Kapoor Film Festival?