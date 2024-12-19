Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of Ranbir’s love for daughter Raha; fans call them ‘Santoor mummy and Papa-bir Kapoor’

Apart from being one of the country’s most successful actors, Alia Bhatt is also a social media sensation. Every now and then, she takes the internet by storm when she shares her photo-shoots, updates about her films or glimpses of her personal life. But fan favourites are her adorable moments with actor husband Ranbir Kapoor and their darling daughter Raha Kapoor. Well, much to our delight, Alia took to her official social media handle today to share a photo-dump with her fans. While the string of photos does not feature Raha, one particular snap does give us an idea of how much Ranbir adores his little angel. Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's bond with Raha

Alia’s photo dump begins with a candid snap of her in a dreamy gold ball gown, looking like a bored princess. Up next is a mirror selfie before her workout, followed by a video of the actor doing a side plank at the gym while balancing a heavy weight on one leg. This is truly impressive! Then there is a sun-kissed no-makeup selfie, a snap from a card game, a picture with a giant panda and another selfie where the sun has taken over the camera lens. But the cutest of them all is the last image, where Ranbir has formed a heart with his hands while wearing a t-shirt which says ‘Raha’ in Hindi.

Ranbir is a doting daddy to Raha

Well, this picture has left the internet gushing over how cute Ranbir is in his dad era. For instance, one social media user shared, “All of them have my heart but the last one is more precious 🥹🫶🏻 @aliaabhatt 🧿,” whereas another netizen pointed out, “I SEE RK😭😭😭.” Another fan claimed, “No one flaunts Raha the way RK does 😭♥️🧿,” while a comment read, “papa-bir kapoor>.” Many jaws were also dropped after looking at Alia’s evergreen beauty! One very impressed fan called her, “Santoor mummy,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “Santoor wali mumma❤️.”

Ranbir, Alia and Raha never fail at driving our midweek blues away!