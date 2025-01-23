IU and Park Bo Gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines unveils premiere date and first teaser

IU and Park Bo Gum’s new K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines is soon to grace your OTT screens. Directed by Kim Won Suk (Misaeng: Incomplete Life, My Mister) and penned by Lim Sang Choon (When the Camellia Blooms, Fight for My Way, the adventurous journey of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik will air on March 7. When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix Korea)

When Life Gives You Tangerines release date

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a new period drama starring a stellar cast, including IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, and Park Hae Joon. This series promises to take viewers on a beautiful journey through the changing seasons of life, all set against the stunning backdrop of Jeju Island.

The recently released artwork and a special trailer give us a first look at what's to come. We'll follow the exciting story of Ae Sun, a free-spirited rebel, and Gwa Sik, a man known for his unwavering strength, as their lives intertwine throughout the year.

The series will premiere on Netflix on March 7. According to the official synopsis, “In Jeju, a bold girl and a devoted boy's fated bond blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs — proving love can endure across generations.”

When Life Gives You Tangerines first teaser out

The new poster for When Life Gives You Tangerines shows Ae Sun and Gwan Sik holding hands in a beautiful flower field. Ae Sun wears a nostalgic school uniform, while Gwan Sik is in casual athletic wear.

Ae Sun smiles warmly, while Gwan Sik stands a bit stiffly. The text, "Dedicated to you. Still blooming, always dreaming," hints at the heartfelt journey to come this spring.

The teaser beautifully highlights Jeju Island’s breathtaking scenery—from vibrant canola fields and serene persimmon trees to tranquil beaches—setting the backdrop for Ae Sun and Gwan Sik’s slowly unfolding, healing journey. The couple shares playful banter, yet tender moments, like when Gwan Sik helps Ae Sun with her shoes or when they chase each other from the market to the garden, laughing and teasing along the way. Strolling through the beautiful garden, Gwan Sik compliments Ae Sun, causing her to smile shyly, capturing the sweet, heartwarming chemistry between them.

IU has earlier worked in shows like Persona, Hotel del Luna, and My Mister. Park Bo Gum is infamous for his roles in Wonderland, Reply 1988, and Encounter.