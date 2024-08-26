All the K-drama lovers swear by Jeju because for anything romantic – all roads lead to Jeju so, if you are planning a trip to South Korea and Jeju is on your list, then we have everything you need to know! Romantic getaway in Jeju Island: Must-visit filming locations for K-drama lovers in South Korea's dream destination (File Photo)

What is so special about Jeju Island

In addition to a K-drama profiled romantic destination, Jeju Island is South Korea's premier travel destination famous for its stunning natural landscapes and unique attractions.

K-drama locations to visit in Jeju Island

Visiting these locations is one of the key reasons why all K-drama lovers want to come to Jeju. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Smriti Saxena (Smritee Saxena, previously Travel Samosa), Travel and Lifestyle Influencer, shared a list of everything that you need to cover.

Just for introduction – some of the most popular K drama filmed here include - Welcome to Samdal-ri, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, All In, Running Man, On the Way to the Airport, BTS, Our blues, Mendorong Totot (warm and cozy) and many more.

Seongsan Ilchulbong (Sunrise Peak) – Its a volcanic crater with panoramic views of the surrounding area, served as a key filming location for the romantic fantasy drama. The iconic peak is featured in several scenes of My Love from the Star and All In. Jeju Olle Trail - Parts of the Jeju Olle Trail, a network of hiking trails that span the coastline of Jeju Island, were used as filming locations for Crash Landing on You, Welcome to Smadal-Ri. The picturesque trails offer stunning views of the sea and cliffs, adding to the drama's romantic and adventurous atmosphere. Jeju Folk Village Museum - The Jeju Folk Village Museum, an open-air museum showcasing traditional Jeju architecture and culture, was used as a filming location for several scenes of You’re Beautiful. Udo Island - Known for its pristine beaches, coastal cliffs, and rural landscapes, was featured prominently in Warm and Cozy romantic comedy drama. The scenic island provides a picturesque backdrop for the characters' love story. Hallim Park - A botanical garden and theme park featuring diverse plant species, caves, and cultural exhibits, was featured in "Secret Garden" as one of the drama's filming locations. The park's natural beauty and attractions provide a scenic backdrop for key scenes. Gwaneumsa Temple - Nestled amidst lush forests and serene surroundings, this temple is a site for ancient Buddhist architecture, tranquil meditation halls and scenic walking paths. This teple features in K dramas such as Welcome to Samdal-ri, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and more Secret Forest - The pristine natural sanctuary teeming with towering trees, winding trails, and hidden wonders was filmed as part of the Welcome to Samdal-ri and BTS.

How to get there?

By Air: You can take flights which usually operate from Gimpo and Jeju International Airport. Its 1 hour 10 mins flight usually and flying by Air is the most convenient mode of transport.

Key things to note:

Jeju flights are smaller aircrafts so you can only have one carry-on baggage. If you have an extra bag then you will have to book luggage in advance as the requests at the airport are not entertained.

When you reach the airport, its quite common that you don’t find the check in counter of your flight, because a lot of flights operate in partnership, so its best to check at the information counter. That way you will avoid wasting time before boarding .

Round trip from Seoul to Jeju can cost between ₹ 13,000 to ₹ 17,000

13,000 to 17,000 You can check online for Ferry bookings.

Where to stay as per season?

Locations for accommodation in Jeju, depending on seasons and months: While this is subjective to your preference but you can consider staying in -

1. Spring (March to May) and Winter (December to February):

Jeju City – Jeju City is a central location with easy access to transportation and various attractions. In spring, you may want to explore the cherry blossoms and other floral displays, which can be found in parks, gardens, and along roadsides throughout Jeju Island. It’s the capital and largest city on the island, Jeju City offers a wide range of accommodation options, from luxury hotels to budget guesthouses. It serves as a convenient base for exploring nearby attractions and has good transportation links, including buses and taxis, making it easy to navigate the island.

2. Summer (June to August):

Jungmun Area or Seogwipo City - These areas are located on the southern coast, offering access to beautiful beaches and coastal attractions. During summer, you'll likely want to spend time swimming, sunbathing and enjoying water sports, making these coastal areas ideal.

3. Autumn (September to November):

Hallim Area - This is the western coast of Jeju Island, Hallim is known for its natural beauty, including beaches, caves, and botanical gardens. Its even more quieter and more laid-back as compared to Jeju City and Seogwipo. This area offer proximity to natural attractions such as waterfalls, forests and hiking trails, which are especially scenic during autumn foliage season. Hallim Area, in particular, is known for its tranquil atmosphere and picturesque landscapes.

4. All year round:

Jeju Airport Area - Suited if you have early or late flights, staying near Jeju International Airport can be convenient, but frankly this was the last preferred option on my list.

Getting around in Jeju:

To enjoy Jeju to the fullest, a strong recommendation would be self drive/rent a car which is also one of the most popular ways to explore Jeju, offering flexibility and convenience. There are numerous car rental companies located at Jeju International Airport and in major cities like Jeju City and Seogwipo City.

Make sure to have an international driving permit if required. If that is not something that is feasible to you, then you can also opt for public buses, taxis, tourist shuttles and bicycles but google maps, Uber etc. don’t work in South Korea so make sure you download the apps like Naver maps, Klook etc.

Make sure you take your selfie stick and walking shoes and you ready to roll!