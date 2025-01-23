Revealed: Truth behind Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘divorce’ book drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again found themselves at the center of attention, thanks to Vanity Fair's latest cover story, American Hustle. The article sheds light on their lives after stepping away from royal duties, but one detail has raised eyebrows, a claim about Meghan potentially writing a book post-divorce. While sources close to the couple have dismissed this as baseless speculation, the buzz around it continues to grow. Here’s what we know so far. (FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.(AFP)

Truth behind Sussexes' ‘divorce book deal’

The article suggested Meghan had been approached to write a "post-divorce" book, though it clarified that this scenario isn't currently on the horizon.

A source told Page Six that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s strength lies in their combined brand, making a split almost unthinkable. "Meghan and Harry know that they are tied together, their value is in being a couple — even if they wanted to split, they couldn’t. And honestly, they are obsessed with each other. They are just two narcissists.”

The Penguin Random House deal

Another insider familiar with the $20 million Penguin Random House deal signed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2021 claimed they never heard any mention of a book focusing on divorce. The deal, initially reported to include books on topics like "leadership" and "wellness," seems to have fizzled out quietly after the success of Harry's memoir, Spare, which has sold over 6 million copies globally.

A publishing source says the couple's value lies in their partnership. "It doesn’t benefit them to separate — all their deals are tied together," the insider said.

comparing it to their Netflix deal, they noted the streaming giant greenlit multiple projects, including the docu-series Harry & Meghan, because they wanted the high-profile show, even if it meant taking on less-promising ideas like a "Polo" series or a potential lifestyle show from Meghan.

Separate public appearances: A new chapter

Lately, Harry and Meghan have been seen participating in events on their own. Although this has stirred some speculation, acquaintances of the pair clarified that it represents their changing professional paths.

Meghan is focusing on entrepreneurial ventures and public engagements, including glamorous red-carpet appearances.

Harry, on the other hand, is prioritising his charity work and philanthropic endeavors.

A friend noted, “They’ve hit their stride as individuals, not just as a couple.” Another insider clarified that separate appearances often stems from parenting responsibilities, as one parent stays home with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Sources close to the couple debunked the claim, stating their bond remains strong. One insider shared with the Mirror, “Their love is real, and they’re still hot for each other.”

Prince Harry addressed the ongoing rumors during his appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Laughing off the chatter, he joked, “Apparently, we’ve moved house 10, 12 times and divorced as many. It’s hard to keep up!” He also sympathized with online trolls, quipping, “Their hopes are built and built, and it doesn’t happen.”

The Vanity Fair report emphasised that the discussions with a publisher about the hypothetical book were not indicative of an actual split between the Sussexes. The meeting was to “gauge” potential interest in such a project if a divorce ever happened. No offer was made, and no manuscript was written since there was no divorce to write about.