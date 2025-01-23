Jason Aldean defends Carrie Underwood after Trump's inauguration performance mishap, ‘That's a big move’

Jason Aldean came in support of his fellow country singer, Carrie Underwood, following her Inauguration Day performance. On Monday, the 41-year-old songstress was forced to perform America the Beautiful a cappella due to technical issues. The Dirt Road Anthem hitmaker, who performed at Liberty Ball after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, reflected on the Before He Cheats singer's performance during Tuesday's appearance on Fox & Friends. Jason Aldean backed Carrie Underwood following her Inauguration Day performance mishap

“First of all, it’s a hard song to do anyway,” Aldean said, referring to the patriotic track, which Underwood was forced to perform without background music. The She's Country singer went on to say, “And when you’re supposed to be singing to a track, and that’s what gives you pitch reference for the song.”

“To not have that, for her to just kinda say, ‘All right, listen, we’ll go.’ That’s a big move, and that’s a pro move on her part, so I thought it was great,” the 47-year-old said of Underwood. Elsewhere in the interview, Aldean reflected on his own performance on Inauguration Day.

Aldean noted that it was “a huge honour to be here and to be a part of that night and all the people that were there to support President Trump.” “It just kind of feels electric. Everybody is just excited for this new chapter of where we are headed,” he added.

The Highway Desperado crooner further called the opportunity to perform for Trump “a whole different ball game for me.” His wife, Brittany Kerr, also cherished the moment as she took to Instagram to share photos from “Inauguration night.”

“What a ride it’s been! Today has made all the scrutiny worth it. Wouldn’t change a thing,” the 36-year-old captioned the post, which included photos of her and Aldean dressed up in deep red ensembles.