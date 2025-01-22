Lawsuits filed against President Donald Trump since returning to White House

Just days into his presidency, Donald Trump's administration is swamped with lawsuits. The commander-in-chief returned to the White House on Monday and signed a barrage of executive orders following his inauguration. According to a report by Newsweek, the president is now facing multiple lawsuits aimed at three of those actions. Donald Trump's administration is swamped with multiple lawsuits just days into his presidency(AP)

Lawsuits filed against Donald Trump since returning to White House

Out of the 26 executive orders signed on Inauguration Day, the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the eradication of birthright citizenship, and the reinstation of “Schedule F” are facing multiple lawsuits. Moments after Trump was sworn in, three lawsuits were filed against DOGE, accusing the department of violating the Federal Advisory Committee Act, per the report.

On Tuesday, 22 Democratic-led states, the District of Columbia and San Francisco, filed a pair of lawsuits challenging Trump's bid to roll back birthright citizenship, per Reuters. “Today's immediate lawsuit sends a clear message to the Trump administration that we will stand up for our residents and their basic constitutional rights,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement to the outlet.

The National Treasury Employees Union sued Trump's order to reinstate “Schedule F,” which would allow his administration to reclassify thousands of federal employees as political hires, making it easier to fire them. The labour union, which represents 50,000 workers across 37 agencies and departments, challenged the move on Monday, arguing that it is “contrary to congressional intent.”

“The American people deserve to have day-to-day government services in the hands of qualified professionals who are committed to public service and stay on the job regardless of which political party holds the White House,” Doreen Greenwald, the union’s president, said in a statement to New York Times. Trump's administration is facing at least half a dozen lawsuits filed against the executive orders he signed post-inauguration.