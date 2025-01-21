Carrie Underwood faces technical mishap during Trump's inauguration performance, ‘Help me out here’

Carrie Underwood suffered a major technical mishap during her performance at Donald Trump's inauguration. The country superstar was forced to sing America the Beautiful a cappella after facing issues with the background music. However, the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club came to the 41-year-old's rescue as she solidified her position as the new administration's first performer. Carrie Underwood performs on the day of U.S. President Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool(REUTERS)

The Cowboy Cassanova hitmaker stood in front of former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to perform the patriotic song. With Trump and other White House officials in attendance, Underwood said, “You know the words — help me out here.” Despite facing the unforeseen situation, she appeared to be in good spirits as she continued to sing.

For her Inauguration Day performance, Underwood opted for a chic white dress, accessorising her look with dangling diamond earrings and a silver bracelet. Following her unexpected set, the Before He Cheats crooner shook hands with Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The country was one of the star-studded lineup of performers for Monday's events.

Lee Greenwood performed God Bless the USA, while Christopher Macchio sang the national anthem. Underwood's performance came on the heels of The View co-host Joy Behar slamming her as “unAmerican” for accepting the invitation to sing on Inauguration Day.

“She says, ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon,” the 82-year-old said of Underwood.